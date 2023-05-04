Corona virus costs Giro favorite Roglic two helpers

Coronavirus infections are increasing again in cycling: Favorite Primoz Roglic therefore has to do without two important helpers at the Giro d’Italia, which begins on Saturday. As his team Jumbo-Visma announced, time trial world champion Tobias Foss and mountain specialist Robert Gesink cannot start in Fossacesia Marina due to Covid diseases. The duo is replaced by Jos van Emden and Rohan Dennis.

Along with road world champion Remco Evenepoel, Roglic is the favorite for overall victory in the second most important state tour. Jumbo-Visma had to withdraw two drivers from the classic Liège – Bastogne -Liège a week and a half ago. Sam Oomen and Tosh van der Sande did not appear at the start due to positive coronavirus tests.

Earlier in the week, Team Trek-Segafredo announced that their captain, Giulio Ciccone, will miss the Giro due to a Covid illness. The virus had previously stopped Frenchman Warren Barguil, who was supposed to lead the Arkea-Samsic team in Italy.