AMD’s Ryzen 7040U Series Processors Bring More Powerful Internal Graphics to Thin and Light Laptops

AMD Ryzen 7000

Following the high-spec Ryzen 7000 series notebook processors, AMD set its sights on thin and light notebooks and released the Ryzen 7040U series processors, which focus on powerful internal graphics. The new series has a total of four processors, of which Ryzen 3 7440U is 3GHz with 4 cores and 8 threads; Ryzen 5 7540U is 3.2GHz with 6 cores and 12 threads; Ryzen 5 7650U is 3.5GHz with 6 cores and 12 threads. But with Ryzen AI technology, it can reduce the burden on the processor for AI-related calculations. Finally, the Ryzen 7 7840U has 8 cores and 16 execution threads, also has Ryzen AI technology, and has a base frequency of 3.3GHz.

The TDP of the four is between 15W and 30W, and they all have RDNA 3’s Radeon 700M series internal display. Taking the Radeon 780M of Ryzen 7 7840U as an example, AMD claims that it is 30%~139% faster than the same-level Intel 13th generation Core i7 P-series processor. Although this is still the result of 1080p resolution and low quality, some games that were originally on the edge of being playable for internal display may become completely playable.

AMD also claims that its Ryzen 7040U series has more computing power than competing products. The highest-spec Ryzen 7 is not only 29%~128% faster than the same-level Core i7, but also 5%~75% faster than Apple’s M2 chip. Of course, AMD is bound to choose the running software that is beneficial to itself, and the performance in the real world will vary depending on the software, so the actual comparison may still have to wait for the running results after the launch.

As for when it will be launched, AMD did not say, but considering that it is already May, it is most likely to see the launch of new laptop products around Computex.