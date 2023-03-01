“Deserved victory, we played as a team, with quality and intensity: clear that you have to concede something if you play against Roma. We suffered a little more, but we played a great game. Then, when Roma drew, it was clear That I’d be lying if I said I thought about winning , however the Cremonese played a game of great attention. The performance pushes us to do even better: we played with attention, intensity, quality, and this brings us enthusiasm and the desire to play more games like this”.

“Do you want to tell your grandkids? If I tell my grandkids this thing here, they tell me I’m crazy , because they don’t give a damn. She interests us.” David Ballardini keeps his feet on the ground even after the victory over Roma, the first in the championship of the Cremonese, which now he also raises himself in the salvation race leaving the last place in the standings.

“Trident? Good strikers”

Then the tactical analysis of the match, with the use of the more “brave” 3-4-3 abandoning the 3-5-2: “The change of game system? When you play with 3 very generous forwards, who have leg, good at attacking spaces and helping out in defence, you can afford to play like this, but it has to be them the first to lend a hand in defense so as not to lose compactness. Salvation? I think that from tomorrow we will do our best to play a good match against Sassuolo, but we don’t look that far. The goal is the match, we won’t go any further, we’ll stop there.”

Finally a “dedication” to the fans, to whom he gave the first joy in the league, with a victory in Serie A that had been missing for almost 27 years: “The square in Cremona is an example of great civility, affection and love for the team. They always support us and since I arrived I’ve been wondering ‘What position in the standings are we in?‘, because I’ve been to so many squares but I’ve never seen so many people who support you like this and they only want one thing: to see that you are committed“.