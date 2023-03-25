Home Sports Cristiano Ronaldo made history again and became the player with the most appearances in the history of the men’s national team-News Center-Nanhai.com
Cristiano Ronaldo made history again and became the player with the most appearances in the history of the men's national team

by admin

In the early hours of yesterday morning, in the first round of Group J of the European Cup qualifiers, Portugal beat Liechtenstein 4-0 at home, and Ronaldo created another historical moment belonging to him.

This game is Ronaldo’s 197th appearance on behalf of the Portuguese national team, surpassing the Kuwaiti player Almutawa and becoming the player with the most appearances in the history of the men’s national team.

Ronaldo scored two goals in the game, and the number of goals in the national team increased to 120 goals, further expanding his lead in the national team’s historical scorer list. At the same time, this is also his 100th goal in the official game of the national team, becoming the first player in the history of men’s football.

From 2004 to 2023, Ronaldo scored goals for the national team for 20 consecutive years. According to statistics, Ronaldo, who is 38 years old and 1 month old, is the oldest European player to score two goals in a single game of the national team in the past 26 years. (Guangzhou Daily)




