Cristiano Ronaldo scores from a free kick and celebrates like Del Piero

At 13 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo jr ‘chases’ his father: he will play in the youth sector of Al-Nassr with the number 7 shirt and has already expressed the desire to become his father’s teammate… He is only the latest in a long series of players who are following in their parents’ footsteps: from José Antonio Reyes Jr, son of the former Spanish striker who died in a car accident in 2019, who signed with Real Madrid, to Shane Kluivert at Barcelona. But there are also those who say enough is enough, like Christian Maldini…

CRISTIANO RONALDO JR WANTS TO PLAY WITH HIS DAD

Born in 2010, Cristiano Ronaldo’s firstborn is preparing to follow in his father’s footsteps. His name is Cristiano Ronaldo jr and, at 13 years old, he will play for the Under 15s of Al-Nassr, the same club where CR7 plays. He has already made it known that he will also wear the number 7 shirt and this could prove to be a problem… for the future. Cristiano Ronaldo, in fact, revealed that his son would have expressed a very particular wish: “My son tells me: dad, wait a few more years, I want to play with you!”

JOSÉ ANTONIO REYES JR SIGNS WITH IL REAL MADRID

In his father’s footsteps: José Antonio Reyes Jr, 16, signed his first professional contract with Los Blancos. In Real Madrid’s cantera since 2019, Reyes Jr is a striker and plays for Juvenil B. He was recently called up by Spain for a qualifying tournament for the Under 17 European Championships. His father José Antonio Reyes, who tragically died aged just 35 in a car accident in 2019, also played in his career for Real Madrid, winning the La Liga in 2006/07

SHANE AS DAD PATRICK: STILL A KLUIVERT AT BARCELONA

Shane Kluivert, brother of former Roma player Justin, has signed his first professional contract with Barcelona, ​​the club for which he has played as a left winger since 2017. For the player, just 16 years old, also experience in France, at PSG. He has six caps for the Netherlands Under 16s.

