Original title: Curry’s 20+9 mileage is sad and Downs wins with a three-pointer.

On March 27th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, with the Golden State Warriors playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. After the whole game, the Timberwolves narrowly beat the Warriors 99-96, won three consecutive victories, and temporarily rose to 7th in the Western Conference.

Focus players:

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry didn’t feel good. He made 8 of 23 shots, 4 of 13 three-pointers, 20 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds. In addition, on this night, Mengshen surpassed Larry Bird and Wade in total career assists, rising to 46th in NBA history.

Other player stats:

For the Timberwolves, Towns was not very efficient. He only scored 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in 5 of 16 games. However, in the final stage of the final quarter, he made a winning three-pointer. In addition, Anthony Edwards had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Mike Conley had 12 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Gobert had 10 points, 18 rebounds and 2 assists, and Alexander Walker had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Wolves also had two surprise players in this field. Among them, Naz Reed scored 23 points and 6 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson scored 12 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals. The assist helped the Wolves to a thrilling victory.

For the Warriors, in addition to Curry, Jordan Poole continued his excellent touch and scored 27 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. In addition, Klay Thompson had 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists, and Dream Chaser Green had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Gary Payton II scored 9 points in his debut for the Warriors, Kuminga scored 5 points, and Kevin Looney scored 3 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Specific scores: 29-29, 24-26, 24-18, 22-23 (Warriors are behind).

Game review:

At the beginning of the first quarter, Dream Chaser Green scored a throw and the Warriors took the lead, but soon Gobert made 2 of 2 free throws for a foul, and the Timberwolves responded. After that, Curry hit the net with a three-pointer and Chasing Dream also made a tip-up. On the Timberwolves side, Conley hit consecutive three-pointers, and the score between the two sides was tight. The stalemate continued until the end of the quarter. Towns made a layup to break the scoring drought, and Kuminga also hit a dunk. In the countdown period of a single quarter, Taurean Prince slapped Poole’s face in a return defense and received a first-level malicious foul. Poole made consecutive free throws, and after a single quarter, the two sides tied for 29. In addition, at the end of this quarter, Payton II came off the bench to complete his first show back to the Warriors, and his debut also attracted high-decibel cheers from the scene.

In the second quarter, Towns hit a three-pointer, and Poole made a foul and made a free throw to return the favor. But after that, the Wolves played a small climax to open the score. After four minutes in this quarter, after Alexander Walker scored a three-pointer, the visiting team led by 12 points. In the middle of this section, Lamb hit a three-pointer, Payton Jr. broke through and scored, Curry also made a step-back jumper, and the Warriors stopped the momentum of losing points. In the latter part of this quarter, the Wolves completely misfired, and the Warriors set off another round of attacks. With Curry hitting the net with a three-pointer, the home team once overtook the score. Edwards made a free throw and barely stopped the bleeding for the Wolves. After halftime, the Timberwolves trailed 53-55.

Changing sides to fight again, Gobert moved too much when defending Dream Chaser-Green, and also suffered a first-level malicious foul. But after the episode, Edwards made two breakthroughs in a row, finally breaking the Wolves sports scoring drought. Entering the middle of the third quarter, there was a climax on the field. First, Kyle Anderson “dismantled the bomb” and made an unconventional action before the offensive time ran out. Points then turned back and entered the net hollow. However, the Timberwolves did not panic. In the latter part of the third quarter, they responded to the counterattack wave. Naz Reed, Prince and other supporting players took turns to score, and the Wolves regained their advantage. Poole hit a three-pointer in the countdown, and after three quarters, the Warriors temporarily fell behind the Wolves 73-77.

In the final quarter, the two sides launched a decisive battle. Poole hit consecutive free throws, and the Warriors were only 1 point behind; but Reed also scored a three-pointer, and the Wolves continued to hold the advantage. Entering the last 3 minutes of this section, Clay’s three-pointer hit the net, allowing the Warriors to overtake. Since then, Gobert has been fouled twice in a row with one offense and one defense. The morale of the Wolves was not affected. Towns’ key three-pointer helped the Wolves regain their advantage. Poole also scored a three-pointer with a big heart, and the Warriors led by 2 points. After that, the trend of the game became more dramatic. Kyle Anderson steals the dream and then assists Towns to make a three-pointer. Next, the Warriors failed to chase points. In the end, after the game was over, the Timberwolves narrowly beat the Warriors 99-96, won three consecutive victories, and temporarily rose to 7th in the Western Conference.

Both starting lineups:

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley

Warriors: Dante DiVincenzo, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney

(poirot)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: