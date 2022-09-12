In Madrid success of the Colombian UAE Emirates in the final stage. With Remco Belgium returns to win a great lap after 44 years
Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Emirates) won the 21st and final stage of the Vuelta di Spagna 2022. The Colombian won the sprint of Madrid (96.7 km starting from Las Rozas) beating the Danish Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) and the German Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates). Davide Cimolai was the first of the Italians finishing in 17th place. The stage race went to Remco Evenepoel, who after 44 years brought Belgium back to the success of a great lap.
Last performance
The best Italian in the general classification was Edoardo Zambanini. The 21-year-old from Bahrain Victorius finished in 36th place at 1.31’40 ”. The Spanish stage race was the last great lap run by Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali who will retire at the end of the season. The Spaniard finished 13th at 25’39 ”, the Shark 45th at 2.05’45”.
