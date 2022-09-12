Home Sports Cycling, Vuelta 2022: race in Evenepoel, last sprint in Molano
Sports

Cycling, Vuelta 2022: race in Evenepoel, last sprint in Molano

by admin
Cycling, Vuelta 2022: race in Evenepoel, last sprint in Molano

In Madrid success of the Colombian UAE Emirates in the final stage. With Remco Belgium returns to win a great lap after 44 years

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Emirates) won the 21st and final stage of the Vuelta di Spagna 2022. The Colombian won the sprint of Madrid (96.7 km starting from Las Rozas) beating the Danish Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) and the German Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates). Davide Cimolai was the first of the Italians finishing in 17th place. The stage race went to Remco Evenepoel, who after 44 years brought Belgium back to the success of a great lap.

Last performance

The best Italian in the general classification was Edoardo Zambanini. The 21-year-old from Bahrain Victorius finished in 36th place at 1.31’40 ”. The Spanish stage race was the last great lap run by Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali who will retire at the end of the season. The Spaniard finished 13th at 25’39 ”, the Shark 45th at 2.05’45”.

September 11 – 9:01 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Cortina Hafro is serious. Renon again ko and 2-0 in the series

You may also like

the biggest gathering ever will be in Modena

Sports World Lianliankan丨God Story! Juventus lore was blown...

National Table Tennis Announces the World Table Tennis...

thousands of enthusiasts in Mandello

Professor Niu Xuesong of Shenyang Institute of Physical...

VIDEO Pozzecco jumps on Giannis after Italy-Serbia- Video...

Chinese chess player Ding Liren ranks first in...

Serie A women, lead by Roma, Fiorentina and...

Legend:Haaland is a top penalty area killer, Kane...

Pradè: “We with little humility, but the referees...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy