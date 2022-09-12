Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Emirates) won the 21st and final stage of the Vuelta di Spagna 2022. The Colombian won the sprint of Madrid (96.7 km starting from Las Rozas) beating the Danish Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) and the German Pascal Ackermann (UAE Emirates). Davide Cimolai was the first of the Italians finishing in 17th place. The stage race went to Remco Evenepoel, who after 44 years brought Belgium back to the success of a great lap.