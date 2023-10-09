Home » Cyclist Sevilla won the Round of Hainan stage race at the age of 47
In the past, Sevilla was associated with a large-scale doping scandal involving the doctor Eufemiano Fuentes, and because of this he was not allowed to start at the Tour de France in 2006. Five years later, he was banned for six months for a positive doping test during the Tour of Colombia race.

In the Chinese province of Hainan, the former driver of the leading teams Kelme, Phonak and T-Mobile saw victory after more than five years. So far, he last enjoyed a first place in January 2018 at the Vuelta San Juan in Argentina, where he dominated one of the stages and eventually the overall ranking after the disqualification of the original winner Gonzalo Najar for doping.

Sevilla, who now rides for Colombian team Medellin, has amassed 17 wins in the professional peloton. In 2001, he was seventh in the Tour de France and second in the Vuelta, where he finished fourth a year later.

