Israel-Palestine conflict. Security measures have been strengthened in Turin for the “sensitive objectives” of the Jewish community

«Excuse me, but is there a risk that something could happen here too?». Yesterday morning the plainclothes policemen in front of the entrance to the synagogue in Piazzetta Primo Levi and the carabinieri van parked in Via San Pio V did not go unnoticed. And many residents of the San Salvario neighborhood stopped to ask for information from the army soldiers who patrol the pedestrian area along Via Sant’Anselmo every day.

The strengthening of surveillance measures is the result of the urgent coordination meeting of the police forces, convened on Saturday afternoon by the prefect Donato Cafagna. On the recommendation of the Ministry of the Interior, Cafagna analyzed together with the provincial commanders of the Carabinieri and the Financial Police, the police commissioner and the head of the Jewish community, the possible “Turin” repercussions of theHamas attack on Israeli territory in terms of public order and security. No particular critical issues or threats emerged, but a list of potential sensitive targets was drawn up, in particular religious, cultural and commercial, on which increased surveillance was ordered.

Obviously the main attention was paid to the quadrilateral between via Sant’Anselmo, via San Pio V, via Principe Tommaso and via Galliari. In that block, in the heart of San Salvario, the synagogue, the rabbinical studies foundation, the Jewish school and retirement home are concentrated. In addition to the fixed army garrison (established for many years now), the prefecture has also established “dynamic” surveillance with an increase in police forces on the occasion of particular demonstrations or religious occasions. Like the Feast of the Law, the Simchat Torah, which yesterday attracted dozens of families to the synagogue.

«What is happening in Israel is terrible and very serious. We are shocked, but, even thinking with a cool head, I believe that there is little way out – comments Alessandro Rimini -. On the other hand, when something as abnormal as a terrorist attack is committed, one cannot expect there not to be a reaction. And those who pay the consequences, regardless of political beliefs, are always civilian victims, regardless of which side of the border they are on. But now the first thought of all of us goes to the hostages, we need to find a solution.” On the presence of carabinieri and police in Piazzetta Primo Levi, Rimini adds: «We have already experienced similar situations in the past and this one is particularly bad. We are worried, even here in Turin.”

Outside of San Salvario, surveillance devices have been provided for some private homes, for the headquarters of the Amicizia Ebraico Cristiana association in via Accademia Albertina and for the “Jewish departments” of the Monumental Cemetery. A police station is also present in front of the headquarters of Lavazza, leader in the Israeli coffee market. Furthermore, last night the Municipality decided to turn off the lighting of the Mole Antonelliana an hour early as a sign of solidarity with Israel and “to express strong concern for the desired peace process between Israelis and Palestinians”.

Meanwhile, the Mole Antonelliana was turned off an hour earlier on Sunday evening as a sign of solidarity, while the writing on the Piedmont Region skyscraper was backlit in Israeli blue. Finally, during the day, the president of the region Alberto Cirio wanted to express to the president of the Jewish Community of Turin Dario Disegno his dismay at what is happening and the closeness of the whole of Piedmont.

Tonight, Monday 9 October, the Mole Antonelliana and the city bridges will be lit up in white and blue, the colors of the Israeli flag. A symbolic gesture decided by the municipal administration «to demonstrate solidarity and closeness to Israel for the attacks that have occurred in recent days and to express strong concern for the desired process of stable and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians».

