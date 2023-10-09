Accessibility of digital services: AgID is looking for 27 collaborators. Here’s how to apply

The Agency for Digital Italy selects 27 experts for the implementation of the European project “Citizen Inclusion – improving the accessibility of digital public services”, financed by the European Union – Next Generation EU, with funds from the PNRR, Mission 1 , Component 1, Axis 1, Measure 1.4.2.

AgID, in fact, is the implementer of measure 1.4.2, with an investment of 80 million euros, which aims to improve the accessibility of digital public services for all citizens, in line with the provisions of the 2016 European directive /2102 and by law n.4/2004.

In particular, the following will be selected:

2 “Data Scientists”, with senior experience;

2 “Human Factors Expert”, con esperienza senior;

3 “IT Developer”, con esperienza super senior;

6 “PA Management Specialists”, with senior experience;

1 “Project Manager”, con esperienza senior;

4 “Technical Manager”, con esperienza senior;

3 “Communication Specialist”, con esperienza senior;

3 “UI Designers”, with senior experience;

3 “Web Accessibility Expert”, con esperienza senior.

Among the requirements are possession of a degree (bachelor’s diploma, specialist degree or master’s degree), documentable work experience – even if not continuous – in the profile for which you intend to participate and other technical knowledge which will be verified during the interview.

How to apply

Interested professionals, in possession of the required requirements, can apply within 15 days from the date of publication of the notices after registering on the inPA portal.

The full texts of the selection notices can be consulted as well su InPAalso on the AgID institutional website, in the section Transparent Administration > Notices of competition > Notices.

The activities in which the various profiles will be engaged

I PA Management Specialist they will deal with managing relationships with the various PAs involved in the project, identifying opportunities and managing intermediation with local PAs for the acquisition of support requests, as well as providing support for the evaluation and measurement of PA results and the achievement of the project objectives of the local PAs.

Il Project Manager will deal with technical governance, with particular regard to governance support activities through planning, risk management, issue management, cost management, detailed planning of interventions also with the aim of ensuring compliance with project KPIs, prioritization of interventions in compliance with the deadlines and PNRR targets, the organization and monitoring of project activities and results with particular attention to transparency obligations and reporting of administrative action.

I Technical Manager they will be engaged in the activities of definition, implementation and management of ICT projects, analysis and monitoring of the actions envisaged by the projects, the identification and adoption of corrective and/or improvement actions, the achievement of optimal results, in compliance with the standards of quality, safety and sustainability.

The IT Developer they will deal with the planning and detailed design of ICT applications, the creation and implementation of ICT applications, the design and writing of code for operating systems and software, the preparation of state-of-the-art methods and models of technology to guide the evolutionary choices of web applications, the design and development of web applications that make the monitoring activities and obligations of PAs on activities relating to the accessibility of their services highly efficient.

The UI Designer they will be engaged in the integration of user requirements, application requirements, accessibility and usability constraints in a visual interface and in an interaction model that is as uniform and integrated as possible, in the development of a visual and interactive “style” that can characterize digital services, providing them with distinctive characteristics, and the planning and execution of usability tests, with re-elaboration and presentation of the results in a structured manner.

I Web Accessibility Expert they will deal with the implementation and verification of the accessibility of information and digital services, web and apps, the drafting of texts and publications on the subject of accessibility, support for the development of interfaces, applications and digital contents, technical assistance legislation and training for central and local public administrations to encourage the correct implementation of Law 04/2004 on accessibility.

I Data Scientist they will deal with the collection, preparation, analysis and interpretation of the data inherent to the project in order to extract information, also through the development of predictive models to generate advanced organized knowledge systems, the choice of the most suitable methods and models for the representation of the data in order to guide strategic company choices, the use of the main analysis programs, in order to process and visualize the data collected relating to the project, and the creation of data analysis programs or algorithms.

I Human Factors Expert they will work on the implementation and verification of the accessibility and usability of digital services, on support for the development of interfaces, applications and digital contents based on the study of user behaviour, on the design and evaluation of the ergonomic requirements of environments, tools, places of work and services, so that they correspond to the needs of the people who use them and interact with them, and on the planning and execution of usability tests, with re-elaboration and presentation of the results in a structured way.

Infine, i Communication Specialist they will deal with the management of relations with the various PAs involved in the project, the design, planning and management of public communication initiatives, public relations, events and communication campaigns, the use of digital technologies and methodologies for communication digital, the management of social media and institutional communication channels, the planning and management of engagement initiatives, including training ones, and will carry out press office activities.

