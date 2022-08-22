On August 20, the two-day 5th “China Sports Lottery” Dalian Shuttlecock Open in 2022 kicked off.

The event is hosted by Dalian Municipal Sports Bureau and Municipal Sports Federation, undertaken by Dalian Sports Industry Group Co., Ltd., and organized by Citizen Fitness Center and Dalian Shuttlecock Association. It is one of the series of activities of the Dalian Sports Industry Carnival in 2022.

The competition items include flat kick shuttlecock and competitive shuttlecock. In the past, there were only three competitive men in the competitive shuttlecock. In order to better promote the competitive shuttlecock, this year, the competitive women’s three and the competitive mixed three were added. The competition attracted 78 teams from the city and the province to participate. The “Master Showdown” on the field was a feast for the eyes of the audience and the contestants. The difficulty of the athletes’ technical movements continued to increase, and the new difficult movements such as spikes, undercuts, and volleys won bursts of applause and applause from the audience.

The Dalian Shuttlecock Open is a nurturing brand for mass sports events in Dalian. It has a wide range of participants, strong competition and high viewing rate, and is deeply loved by the majority of shuttlecock enthusiasts. The event is committed to creating a professional, regular and friendly shuttlecock mass sports event.

