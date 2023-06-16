Daniel Nivel: The Federal Cross of Merit is hanging in the living room, he just can’t talk about it

VBefore the World Cup match between Germany and Yugoslavia on June 21, 1998 in Lens, French police officer Daniel Nivel was beaten and kicked almost to death by German hooligans. It is the blackest day in German football history to date. Now the Nivel couple gives an insight into their emotional life.

“The most difficult thing is that he can no longer speak, during a conversation he can no longer say what he wants to say. He really lacks the ability to express himself. It is also a great loss not being able to read and write anymore,” explains Lorette Nivel.