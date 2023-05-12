Danso sees a red card when Lens wins at home

ÖFB team player Kevin Danso only came to an involuntary short assignment in the French championship on Friday. The 24-year-old RC Lens defender was sent off in the 19th minute after an emergency brake in his own penalty area in the home game against Stade de Reims.

APA/AFP/Sameer Al-Doumy



Despite being 1-0 down early on after the penalty was due, Lens still won the game 2-1 (1-1) with a man down and thus secured second place in Ligue 1. Danso pushed his opponent Folarin Balogun to the ground and saw red.

The Englishman then converted the penalty himself. However, Przemyslaw Frankowski (39′) and Seko Fofana (55′) turned the game around in favor of the hosts, who were at least temporarily three points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi returns in starting XI

Lionel Messi will celebrate his return from PSG’s short-term suspension in the starting XI. This was announced by coach Christophe Galtier on Friday. On Saturday, the French title holders and league leaders welcome the relegation-threatened team from Ajaccio at the Prinzenpark Stadion. Messi was suspended by PSG after a short trip with his family as a tourism ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine was not allowed to train with the team and his wages were withheld – the trip had not been registered. Coach Galtier was not involved in the decision. Messi then apologized publicly in a short video, and the club lifted the suspension after about five days. “We welcomed him with joy,” said Galtier.

