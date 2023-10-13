David Beckham Calls for New Ownership of Manchester United Amidst Crisis

David Beckham Voices Support for New Ownership of Manchester United

Former Manchester United player, David Beckham, has shared his thoughts on the current state of the club’s leadership and sporting performance, expressing his belief that it is time for a change in ownership. Beckham, who is currently the owner of Inter Miami in the MLS, revealed in an interview with CNBC that he has a strong connection with Qatar, and there is a possibility that Hamad Bin Jassim, the main interested party, may invest a large sum to acquire the club.

Beckham highlighted the lack of stability at Manchester United, emphasizing the need for a new ownership group to take over and restore the club to its former glory. “I’m not saying that the previous owners have done a bad job because we have still had a lot of success on the field, but for me, it is the right time for someone else to take over,” Beckham stated.

Having risen through the ranks at Manchester United, Beckham expressed his deep love and affection for the club and emphasized the importance of returning to the days of stability and success. “Manchester United will always be United, one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he added.

Regarding his potential role as an ambassador for the club, Beckham mentioned that there haven’t been any discussions yet. However, his longstanding relationship with Qatar, following his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has sparked speculation that he could play a significant role if the Qatari party takes over the club.

The future of Manchester United remains uncertain, but Beckham’s support for new ownership has surely added fuel to the ongoing conversations surrounding the club’s future direction and potential acquisitions.

