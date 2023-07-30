Demi Vollering wins her first Grande Boucle, the stage for Reusser

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 8ᵉ stage of the Tour de France Women 2023, 2ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? A 22.6 kilometer time trial in the city of Pau, which comes just after the finish at Tourmalet. The course includes a climb halfway (2.5 km at 7.8%).

Or ? The start and finish will be in Pau, prefecture of Pyrénées-Atlantiques and birthplace of King Henri IV.

When ? The first runner of the day, Marjolein van ‘t Geloof, will start at 2.38 p.m. The yellow jersey, Demi Vollering, will start at 5.01 p.m. and should cross the line about thirty minutes later.

On which channel ? On France 2, from 3.10 p.m., and Eurosport 1, from 3.20 p.m.

Who hosts the live? Oscar Korbosli, alone against the clock and himself at the Austerlitz kop, with Jérôme Porier and Gabriel Richalot in the following car.

