Sports

Demi Vollering wins her first Grande Boucle, the stage for Reusser

Demi Vollering wins her first Grande Boucle, the stage for Reusser

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 8ᵉ stage of the Tour de France Women 2023, 2ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? A 22.6 kilometer time trial in the city of Pau, which comes just after the finish at Tourmalet. The course includes a climb halfway (2.5 km at 7.8%).

Or ? The start and finish will be in Pau, prefecture of Pyrénées-Atlantiques and birthplace of King Henri IV.

When ? The first runner of the day, Marjolein van ‘t Geloof, will start at 2.38 p.m. The yellow jersey, Demi Vollering, will start at 5.01 p.m. and should cross the line about thirty minutes later.

On which channel ? On France 2, from 3.10 p.m., and Eurosport 1, from 3.20 p.m.

Who hosts the live? Oscar Korbosli, alone against the clock and himself at the Austerlitz kop, with Jérôme Porier and Gabriel Richalot in the following car.

Read while waiting

Demi Vollering solid yellow jersey after his Tourmalet victory

Tour de France Women 2023: the guide to the highlights and the siesta

Duel announced between Van Vleuten and Vollering, the French Labous in ambush… What you need to know before the start of the Grande Boucle

Tour de France Women: the big start of the 2024 edition will be given in Rotterdam

Tour de France Women 2023: heading south for the second edition

Jeannie Longo, champion without legacy

