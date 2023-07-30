Pain and consternation for the disappearance of the lawyer Adone Del Negro

Pain and consternation for the sudden death, at the age of 57, of the lawyer from Vasto Adonis Del Negro.

In a note the condolences of Council of the Bar Association of Vasto: “The lawyers of the Court of Vasto deeply moved express their condolences for the sudden disappearance of dear colleague Adone Del Negro, joining in the pain that has affected the family”.

Heartfelt condolences to the family also from our editorial staff.

