Deadly Blast at Political Party Rally in Pakistan Leaves 39 Dead and Dozens Injured

39 killed in explosion at party rally in northwest Pakistan

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-07-31 06:55

China News Agency, Beijing, July 31, Islamabad news: On July 30, local time, a bomb exploded at a political party rally in Khyber-Pashtun Province in northwestern Pakistan, killing 39 people and injuring more than a hundred. The death toll is expected to rise further as a large number of injured are seriously injured.

Based on news from the Pakistani media “Geo News” and “Dawn,” on the afternoon of the 30th, the Pakistani political party Islamic Sages Association (Falur Faction) held a party political rally in the Bajaur area of ​​​​Khyber-Pashtun Province. According to eyewitnesses, it is estimated that about 500 people attended at that time. The explosion occurred at about 16:00 that day, killing 39 people and injuring 123 people. An important local leader of the Sages also died in the blast.

Police in Khyber Pashtun province said initial investigations indicated it was a suicide attack. The investigation team is currently collecting evidence at the scene of the explosion.

According to foreign media reports, no organization or individual has claimed responsibility for the matter. Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz has ordered an investigation into the incident, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office said.

