Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian Defense Minister Strengthen Ties with North Korea on 70th Anniversary of Korean War Armistice

70th Anniversary of Korean War Armistice Marked by Diplomatic Exchanges

Voice of Hope, July 30, 2023

Comprehensive report by our reporter Yue Liu

This Thursday, July 27, marked the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice. To commemorate this significant event, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un received a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to a report by the Communist Party’s official media, Xinhua News Agency, Xi wrote in the letter, “No matter how the international situation changes, maintaining, consolidating and developing China-North Korea relations has always been the firm policy direction of the Chinese Communist Party and the government.”

The letter also revealed that Xi Jinping emphasized the strong bond between the two communist countries, stating that they have “a comradeship written in blood” due to the casualties of the Korean War. The full content of the letter, however, has not yet been made public.

The “Yonhap News Agency” reported on Xi Jinping’s letter, highlighting the fact that it contained a veiled threat. The letter’s contents served as a reminder of the sacrifices made during the war.

In addition to the Chinese delegation, other state visit teams also visited Pyongyang this week. On Wednesday, July 26, the defense ministers of Russia and North Korea held a bilateral meeting in the secretive and isolated country’s capital. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation, stating, “For Russia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is an important partner with whom we share borders and a rich history of cooperation,” according to the Moscow Times.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a press release featuring footage and photos of the meeting between the two Eastern military leaders, illustrating their commitment to collaboration.

The article also briefly mentioned a previous incident in July 2022 when North Korea threatened to recognize the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk republics in Ukraine. In response, Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with North Korea, condemning its aggression.

This 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice has served as an opportunity for diplomatic exchanges, showcasing the enduring relationships between countries involved in the conflict and the subsequent impact of their collective history.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope; without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

