Deniz Kayadalen swims from England to France

Deniz Kayadelen’s dream is to swim the English Channel. To do this, she has to adapt, physically and mentally.

Deniz Kayadelen trains regularly in Lake Zurich, even in winter.

Maurice Haas for NZZ

Deniz Kayadelen sees the chalk cliffs of Cap Blanc-Nez on the horizon. Kayadelen, 35 years old, has been in the 16 degree cold water for ten hours. She wants to swim the English Channel; this is the big dream. Or as Kayadelen says: “Mount Everest for swimmers.” She thinks she’s almost there.

