The construction of the Bertram Derthona roster for next season continues, with a new important renewal: Luca Severini will wear the black and white jersey until June 2026.

“Luca arrived in Tortona at a particular moment for our team, in an A2 season with many complexities – commented the President Marco Picchi -. I like to think that our growth path coincided with his growth, with that of a boy who, on and off the pitch, makes the Club feel lucky to have him in the team. We looked at each other in front of Doctor Gavio and we said to each other that the common journey doesn’t end here, that there are still many goals to reach for Derthona and Luca Severini. So we are happy to continue on this journey together.”

Arrived in Tortona in January 2020, Luca contributed to the growth of the Club and the achievement of important results. Thanks to the performances produced by wearing the # 20 Bertram tank top, he also conquered the Italian national team, with which he reached qualification for the next World Cup.

Luca and Derthona will continue the journey together until 2026.