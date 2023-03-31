Sport and digital have been the undisputed protagonists of Digital Cup 2023the event organized by PA Social e Digital Italy Foundation, staged on Thursday 30 March in Coverciano, at the Federal Technical Centre. There Italian National Digital Communication she won the trophy by imposing herself on Italian National Singers with the final score of 4-3, thanks to goals by Mark Iuliano, Leonardo Blanchard, Niccolò Bagnoli and Simone Pepe on one side, and by Moreno (brace) and Ludwig on the other.

Before the challenge on the field, the day opened at 10:00 with the conference “Digital in the field”, in which various institutional figures and professionals of the sector intervened to discuss the different topics around which the relationship between sport and digital is intertwined, between communication, digital marketing, trends and new opportunities, on the one hand, to then range on the link with health-related topics. The conference and match were broadcast live on PA Social’s Twitch, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook channels.

Several guests enriched the initiative’s programme. Between these Antonio MazzeoPresident of the Tuscany Regional Council, and former Juventus player Andrea Barzagliwho kicked off the match together with Fosca Nomis.

THE MATCH

In a contest that was immediately balanced, to unlock the result in favor of the Italian National Singers team, around the half hour of the first half, a touch under Moreno, who goes into the corner to the left of the goalkeeper. The response from the Italian Digital Communications team was not long in coming: a few minutes later, in fact, the equalizer from former Juventus defender Mark Iuliano arrived. At the end of time, yet another question and answer: the “artists” are brought forward with Ludwig, only to be resumed by return of mail by the former Frosinone, among others, Leonardo Blanchard.

At the start of the second half, the Italian Digital Communications team immediately put the arrow down: Simone Pepe down on the left, a low cross in the middle and a winning paw from Niccolò Bagnoli. The 7 ex-Juve confirmed his form ten minutes later, stretching the distances and bringing his team up 4-2. A few moments from the end, however, it was Moreno who reopened the contest, quickly hitting a free kick that mocked the opposing defense. But it is the last gasp of a challenge that rewards the National Digital Communication, which with this 4-3 puts the Digital Cup 2023 on the bulletin board.

The meeting was directed by an all-female referee trio and was told on the social channels of PA Social by the journalist and sports commentator of Sky Sport Fabio Caressa.

The Italian National Singers took the field, among others, with the president Enrico Rogeri, Paul Vallesi, Post, Ubaldo Pantani, Moreno DonadoniVegas Jones e Ludwigjoined by well-known faces from football Louis DiBiagio e Albert DiChiarawith the technical direction of Marco Masini and of the Dg Gianluca Pecchini.

For the Italian National Digital Communication, led by Leonardo Learned and captained by Francis DiCostanzohave played some of the protagonists of Serie A in recent years, such as Simone Pepe, Mark Iuliano e Leonardo Blanchard.

THE CONFERENCE

The day’s program opened with the morning conference “Digital in the field”, held at theAula Magna Giovanni Ferrari of the FIGC of the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano. The comparison on the intertwined themes of sport and digital, addressed through the points of view of professionals and institutional figures from different fields, but united by a marked sensitivity for the digital world and its continuous evolution.

They opened the conference Francis DiCostanzo (President of PA Social and Fondazione Italia Digitale), Gianluca Pecchini (Dg of the Italian National Singers), Cosimo Guccione (Councillor for Sport and Youth Policies of the City of Florence) e Fosca Nomis (Head of the Advocacy & Policy Save the Children Italy Department).

For the Italian National Singers, they also spoke for greetings Enrico Rogeri, Ubaldo Pantani e Paul Vallesi.

Among the speakers, Niccolo Quattrini, Paul Serena, Federica Aliberti, Fosca Nomis, Livio Gigliuto, Gennaro Cozzolino, Niccolo Quattrini, Veronica Gentiles, David De Crescenzo, Andrew Pennacchioli, Stephen D’Orazio, Biagio Mannino, Paul Minafra, Fabrizio Meloni, Roberta Mochi.

Also spoke in connection Daniel IervolinoPresident of US Salernitana.

In addition to the names mentioned above, the video message sent by Martina RosucciJuventus football player.

The journalists moderated Cesare Buquicchio and Gaia Simonetti.

The Digital Cup 2023 was organized thanks to the support of Hootsuite, Trust, Abaco Srl, Drivalia, Voda Nature Italyto the technical sponsor Givovaai media partner Radio Bruno e Mateunder the patronage of FIGC Italian Football Federation, Tuscany region, City of Florence e USSI Tuscanyin collaboration with Digital Republic of the Department for Digital Transformation e Coverciano Football Museum.

THE BENEFICIAL INTENT

The national teams took the field to support i Light points Of Save The Children Italia26 spaces with a high educational density that arise in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods and suburbs of cities to offer free training and educational opportunities to children between 6 and 17 years of age, including access to new technologies and growth of digital skills.