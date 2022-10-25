For the match in Zagreb, Pioli thinks of one between the Bosnian and De Ketelaere in place of the bruised Brahim Diaz. Giroud returns in front

One last look at Maksimir before choosing the formation. Pioli can’t go wrong. For this reason, the last ballots in view of the challenge with the Croatians must be dissolved quickly. A victory, in fact, would be fundamental for the passage to the second round, especially by virtue of a loss of Salzburg against Chelsea.

DOUBTS — Milan arrive in Croatia with the usual last-minute defection: Sergino Dest, who started against Monza and replaced at half-time due to fatigue, did not leave with the team due to a muscle problem. Out as Maignan, Florenzi, Ibra, Calabria, Saelemaekers and obviously Tomori, disqualified. Pioli has recovered Diaz, fresh from the good brace of the last round, but the Spaniard will go to the bench (physical troubles for him too). In his place, a challenge between Krunic and De Ketelaere, who ate a goal scored against Monza. The Belgian, born in 2001, has had little impact so far in terms of goals and assists, but he remains a legacy of Milan and a player to bet on. Pioli is undecided whether to field him or the Bosnian, currently the favorite, 8 games and an assist in the season. One he has always trusted.

CHOICES — The other ballot is on the right: Messias or Rebic? The Brazilian started with Monza giving an assist to Origi, while the Croatian – who grew up in RNK Spalato – could change sides. In his career, among other things, he has scored two goals in six games against Dinamo Zagreb. The rest of the formation is easy: Tatarusanu in goal with Kalulu, Kjaer, Gabbia and Theo in the four in defense. In midfield, space for the Tonali-Bennacer tandem. Granted the presence of Leao on the left, while on the right Rebic is ahead of Messias. On the trocar there is space to one between Krunic and De Ketelaere. There in front of the usual Giroud, kept at rest with Monza. See also Milan, so Pobega makes Kessie forget. And he is the only Rossoneri ... blue

