Original title: Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin advance to LG Cup semi-finals

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Li Li) Yesterday, the 27th LG Cup Chess King Tournament ended all the top 8 matches. Chinese chess players Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin withstood the pressure and defeated Jin Mingxun and Shiba Toumaru respectively, and both advanced to the semi-finals, ushering in a long-lost victory for Chinese Go.

The reason why Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin are under a lot of pressure is mainly because of the recent poor performance of Chinese Go players. In the just-concluded Samsung Cup competition, South Korean players occupied 7 seats in the top 8, and only Yang Dingxin from China advanced. However, he lost to South Korean female chess player Cui Jing in the quarter-finals, and the South Korean team directly swept the top four.

After the Samsung Cup was wiped out, Chinese chess players are looking forward to making a difference in the LG Cup. But in the first day of the game, Ke Jie and Mi Yuting both lost. Among them, Ke Jie’s 9th dan was tragically reversed by South Korean veteran Jiang Dongrun’s 9th dan, and he missed the world championship for two years. In addition, the first South Korean Go player, Shen Zhenzhen, beat Mi Yuting at nine dan, and the international competition has won 24 consecutive victories against Chinese players.

With the promotion of Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin, this LG Cup semi-final has also become a veritable “China-Korea war”. At 9:00 this morning, Ding Hao took the lead against the Korean veteran Jiang Dongrun who reversed and eliminated Ke Jie. Tomorrow Yang Dingxin will face the “No. 1 player in Korea” Shen Zhenzhen.