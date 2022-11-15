Home Sports Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin advance to LG Cup semi-finals – Sports – CGTN
Sports

Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin advance to LG Cup semi-finals – Sports – CGTN

by admin
Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin advance to LG Cup semi-finals – Sports – CGTN

Original title: Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin advance to LG Cup semi-finals

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Li Li) Yesterday, the 27th LG Cup Chess King Tournament ended all the top 8 matches. Chinese chess players Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin withstood the pressure and defeated Jin Mingxun and Shiba Toumaru respectively, and both advanced to the semi-finals, ushering in a long-lost victory for Chinese Go.

The reason why Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin are under a lot of pressure is mainly because of the recent poor performance of Chinese Go players. In the just-concluded Samsung Cup competition, South Korean players occupied 7 seats in the top 8, and only Yang Dingxin from China advanced. However, he lost to South Korean female chess player Cui Jing in the quarter-finals, and the South Korean team directly swept the top four.

After the Samsung Cup was wiped out, Chinese chess players are looking forward to making a difference in the LG Cup. But in the first day of the game, Ke Jie and Mi Yuting both lost. Among them, Ke Jie’s 9th dan was tragically reversed by South Korean veteran Jiang Dongrun’s 9th dan, and he missed the world championship for two years. In addition, the first South Korean Go player, Shen Zhenzhen, beat Mi Yuting at nine dan, and the international competition has won 24 consecutive victories against Chinese players.

With the promotion of Ding Hao and Yang Dingxin, this LG Cup semi-final has also become a veritable “China-Korea war”. At 9:00 this morning, Ding Hao took the lead against the Korean veteran Jiang Dongrun who reversed and eliminated Ke Jie. Tomorrow Yang Dingxin will face the “No. 1 player in Korea” Shen Zhenzhen.

You may also like

Sabatini: “Naples synchronic orchestra. Salernitana, Nicola in the...

2 wins and 1 loss, third place in...

More violence with injured in Sicily for a...

Pioli: “Milan, you have the right spirit. With...

What does the Chinese Super League rely on...

Lukaku, the magnetic resonance sled, but he leaves...

Women’s Volleyball League: Guangdong won two consecutive victories,...

Basketball, the report cards of Georgia-Italy: Spissu like...

Italy-Georgia, Pozzecco: “We are in a fairy tale....

Qatar World Cup, predictions qualified for the round...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy