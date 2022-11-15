UDINE. 160 new cases of Covid positivity were registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Monday 14 November, with the regional bulletin also reporting the death of a person.

In total, 738 molecular swabs were performed, from which 42 new infections emerged, while another 118 cases were detected from the 661 rapid antigenic tests carried out. Three people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 190 patients are hospitalized in other departments.

Today the death of a person is recorded in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,627, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,418 in Trieste, 2,627 in Udine, 1,068 in Pordenone and 514 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 534,270 people have been positive.