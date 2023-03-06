New information has allowed the reopening of the investigation into the fifteen-year-old teenager who disappeared in 2013

Agents of the Civil Guard They are searching with an excavator for the remains of Malen Ortiz, the teenager disappeared in Majorca nine years ago, on the grounds of a horse riding school in sa Porrassa, barely a kilometer away from the place where she was last seen, on December 2, 2013. So far there is no record that the search has yielded results.

The search operation is a consequence of new information compiled by the Civil Guard, which in these nine years has carried out numerous procedures to resolve the case of the disappearance of the minor, who was fifteen years old at the time. The researchers have requested court permission to enter the facilities with an excavator and have been digging trenches in the land since early in the morning, hoping to find the remains of the minor or any clue that leads to the resolution of the mystery.

The farm is located in the back of the gas station located on Camí de sa Porrassa, barely a kilometer away from the place where the security cameras recorded Malén before her disappearance.

The agents have delimited the area, with controls at the accesses to the farm, and throughout the morning they have been inspecting the land. Apparently they also have the help of specialized dogs, and they are looking for iIndications of places where the ground could have been removed.

However, the long time elapsed makes it extremely difficult to define the area.