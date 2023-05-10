Dispute over television rights for the World Cup: Neuendorf demands agreement

Bernd Neuendorf emphasized his voice, the President’s message was clearer than ever: In order not to counteract the immense efforts of the German Football Association (DFB) to promote women, the threatening TV blackout at the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20) must still be averted.

“Everyone has to pull themselves together. Everyone has to ask themselves whether they are living up to their political responsibility in terms of women’s football and society,” said Neuendorf on Wednesday: “Everyone has to ask themselves what the consequences would be if there was no agreement. It would be a loss of image for everyone involved.”

“Do everything in my power”

FIFA has yet to reach an agreement on the rights to the World Cup finals with the broadcasters from Europe’s five major nations. FIFA President Gianni Infantino accuses interested parties of not offering enough and threatens a blackout. Critics, on the other hand, accuse FIFA of greed for money under the guise of gender equality.

According to FAZ information, the offer from ARD and ZDF is around five million euros, the world association allegedly wants ten million. “We’ve reached a point where it’s no longer just about sums,” said Neuendorf: “We have to take the debate to another level.” As a member of the FIFA Council, Neuendorf wants to work for a solution: “I do everything in my power.”

“Have reached society”

The DFB sees itself on the right track when it comes to promoting women. “Women’s football has arrived in the minds of the decision-makers and in the hearts of the people,” said Secretary General Heike Ullrich in the interim summary of the “Strategy Women in Football FF 27” presented ten months ago: “We have reached society.”

Specifically, the strategy up to 2027 has four goals: The national teams and clubs should win international titles. The number of players, coaches and referees should increase by 25 percent. The media coverage of women’s football should double. The proportion of women in committees and management levels should be at least 30 percent. In all these areas, the association is making progress thanks to various projects.

“We were able to carry the momentum from second place at the European Championships last year,” said general coordinator Doris Fitschen Fitschen: “We have currently broken the mark of 35,000 spectators for the cup final. The national team had an average attendance of over 26,000 in the past three games – and from the coming season the Bundesliga will be visible worldwide through international marketing.”

The DFB wants to present its achievements worldwide at the 2027 World Cup, which it wants to host together with Belgium and the Netherlands. “We are all aware of the importance and the opportunity,” said Neuendorf: “That’s why we are very focused.”

The European bid has three competitors. South Africa, Brazil and the USA, along with Mexico, also want to host the finals. The application must be submitted to the world association by December 8th. The FIFA Congress will decide on May 17, 2024.