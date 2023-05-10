Home » Dispute over television rights for the World Cup: Neuendorf demands agreement
Dispute over television rights for the World Cup: Neuendorf demands agreement

Bernd Neuendorf emphasized his voice, the President’s message was clearer than ever: In order not to counteract the immense efforts of the German Football Association (DFB) to promote women, the threatening TV blackout at the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20 to August 20) must still be averted.

“Everyone has to pull themselves together. Everyone has to ask themselves whether they are living up to their political responsibility in terms of women’s football and society,” said Neuendorf on Wednesday: “Everyone has to ask themselves what the consequences would be if there was no agreement. It would be a loss of image for everyone involved.”

“Do everything in my power”

FIFA has yet to reach an agreement on the rights to the World Cup finals with the broadcasters from Europe’s five major nations. FIFA President Gianni Infantino accuses interested parties of not offering enough and threatens a blackout. Critics, on the other hand, accuse FIFA of greed for money under the guise of gender equality.

According to FAZ information, the offer from ARD and ZDF is around five million euros, the world association allegedly wants ten million. “We’ve reached a point where it’s no longer just about sums,” said Neuendorf: “We have to take the debate to another level.” As a member of the FIFA Council, Neuendorf wants to work for a solution: “I do everything in my power.”

