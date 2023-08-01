Diverging Opinions: The Pelicans Debate Zion Williamson’s Future

Title: Disagreements Arise Among the Pelicans: Should Zion Williamson Be Sent Away?

Date: August 1, 2023

Source: NBA Wide Angle

The New Orleans Pelicans have found themselves divided over the future of their star player, Zion Williamson, according to a report by team reporter William Guillory. With the offseason in full swing, the team’s management is at odds over whether to part ways with the young talent.

An insider within the Pelicans organization boldly suggested that Zion should be traded away during this offseason. However, another team source holds a contrasting view, stating that the criticisms leveled against Zion this summer may serve as motivation for him, propelling him to become an MVP candidate in the upcoming season.

Zion’s injury-ridden season saw him participate in only 29 regular-season games. Despite this setback, he managed to average an impressive 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game, showcasing his enormous potential.

Adding fuel to the fire, Guillory also mentioned a trade rumor involving Zion. Previous reports had suggested that the Pelicans were considering trading Zion for the No. 2 pick in order to select point guard Scott Henderson. However, Guillory revealed that the Pelicans had not included Zion in any formal trade offers.

The uncertainty surrounding Zion’s future creates an air of intrigue around the Pelicans. Will they choose to retain their young superstar or explore potential trade options? Only time will tell.

