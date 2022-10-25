The former coach of the transalpine national team has a recurring nightmare: the World Cup. He was on the bench in the final in Berlin, the one won on penalties by Italy over France, which also went down in history for the header of Zidane

Silence, speak … the unpleasant. That Raymond Domenech was not particularly popular with his footballers either, says the history of the French national team. And the former coach has a recurring nightmare: the World Cup. He was on the bench in the final in Berlin, the one won on penalties by Italy over France, which also went down in history for the header of Zidane. And it is precisely of that episode, as well as of the upcoming World Cup, Domenech speaks in an interview with Lazy.

The head of Zidane — And one cannot fail to start from Zizou. An episode, that of the Materazzi newspaper, that the transalpine still cannot explain. “It was like when a plane crashed, what happened was a catastrophe that nobody really explained. There were no problems, the team was fine, nobody knows exactly why it happened. We don’t know what happened to them. pressure for him was very strong because it was his last game. Sometimes I get up in the night and I say to myself: ‘if I had talked more with him before, to explain to him what could happen …’ But I could not imagine what it would be it ended like this. If people had heard everything I said to the referee at that moment, I would have been banned for ten years. But that’s his story, Zidane has never told anyone about it and doesn’t want to. Nobody will ever know what. it went through his head. “ See also For the Rivarolo Stefano Demo double regional title

Put the best — Speaking of champions, Domenech chooses his favorite. His name is Leo and he plays for Argentina. “For me, Messi is the most incredible player I have ever seen, he is capable of doing things never seen before. There are players who do interesting things, but what Messi does before is not He saw. Sometimes when I see him play I try to understand and imagine what he can do and every time he does something I’ve never seen. He’s the only player who can do things like that. Maradona did it, but then that’s enough. luck in Paris we have three players who can win the World Cup: Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. All three can win it, but the best of all is Messi. If this time he will have a team to make it, I don’t know. But if the World Cup Messi wins, I’ll be happy even if France doesn’t win “.

Mbappè and South America — Speaking of France, a sentence by Mbappè who … snubbed the local national teams caused a sensation in South America. And Domenech scolds the Deschamps star. “Mbappé, in this case, would have done better to shut up. One cannot say such a thing, that teams like Chile or Colombia are not good teams. They have footballers who play in Europe in all kinds of clubs. There are teams like Uruguay, with players of the highest levels. I don’t know, I think Mbappè should have avoided talking about this thing. And I hope that if we meet South American teams at the World Cup, they won’t remember what he said. “Above all … if Messi should remember! See also Varzi, the exams never end Another big match with Castanese

October 25, 2022 (change October 25, 2022 | 12:08)

