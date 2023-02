Dominion Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz beat OKC 120-119 in overtime.

Markkanen ends with 43 points and 10 rebounds, the three key free throws in overtime and 18 points in the fourth quarter which is worth the comeback from -9. Alongside him 24 for Jordan Clarkson with 6 assists and 7 points with 18 rebounds and 7 blocks by Kessler.

For the Thunder 39 by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 8 rebounds and 7 assists, 18 by Giddey with 11 rebounds, 16 by Williams.