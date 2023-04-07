Original title: Doncic 29+10+6 Xiaosa triple-double Irving 31+8 Savior Lone Ranger reverses the king

On April 6th, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued. The Lone Ranger played against the Kings, who had already secured a place in the playoffs, while the Lone Ranger was still outside the playoffs. Doncic and Irving, who might have had a truce, both chose to play in this game, and the Kings also played with all the main players.

The scores of the four quarters of the two sides (King first): 27-28, 44-32, 21-32, 27-31

Kings player data: Fox 28 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists, Sabonis Jr. 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, Harrison Barnes 16 points and 5 rebounds, Murray 11 points and 9 rebounds, Huerter 14 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Monk 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists

Lone Ranger player data: Doncic 29 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists, Irving 31 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists, Hardaway Jr. 24 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, Josh Green 10 points and 9 rebounds, Wood 14 points and 4 rebounds

At the beginning of the game, Irving failed to make a layup, and Powell made a tip-up to open the scoring. At 3 minutes and 34 seconds, Josh Green scored a fallback jumper, and the two teams were on the same starting line at this time. At 50.5 seconds, Harrison Barnes made a dunk and scored. At this time, the Kings still trailed their opponents 27-28. Then the two teams scored no more points, and the Lone Ranger ended the first quarter with a 1-point lead.

In the second quarter, Monk and Fox scored consecutive goals to stop the Mavericks, and then the two teams entered a confrontational state, while the Kings were more powerful. At 8 minutes and 08 seconds, Huert made a breakthrough throw. At this time, the Kings led 42-38 . With the return of the main force, the Kings continued to expand the point difference. Although Doncic and Owen cooperated with each other, their defense was full of loopholes. At 3 minutes and 25 seconds, Sabonis broke through and scored with a hook. 11 points. At the end of the quarter, the Lone Ranger’s offense was not interrupted, but they could not prevent the Kings players from scoring. With Fox’s shot at 0.9 seconds, the Kings ended the first half with an 11-point lead.

Changing sides to fight again, Hardaway Jr. felt hot, and hit consecutive goals to narrow the point difference to single digits. At 7 minutes and 00 seconds, as Irving and Hardaway Jr. scored three-pointers in a row, Doncic also hit a key three-pointer. The goal was completed and the overtake was directly stopped by the Kings. After the timeout, McGee became a surprise player after playing, and the effect was immediate, while Doncic began to take over the game, using his personal ability to score consecutive goals. After Doncic hit a jumper at 2 minutes and 18 seconds, the Lone Ranger led 92-88. But at the end of the quarter, the Lone Ranger fell into a scoring drought, and the Kings took advantage of the situation to equalize the score. The two teams entered the decisive quarter with a 92 tie.

In the fourth quarter, Irving started to exert his strength, scoring 5 points in a row from inside and outside, but the Kings attacked fiercely from outside the three-point line. At 6 minutes and 10 seconds, Irving made another three-pointer and the Lone Ranger led 111-107. The Kings’ offensive continued unabated, but Irving played his role as a superstar. At 3 minutes and 07 seconds, he scored a three-pointer to stop the Kings. At this time, the Lone Ranger still led the opponent by 5 points. At 2 minutes and 07 seconds, Irving responded with a three-pointer after Fox scored. At 1 minute and 00 seconds, as Wood scored another key three-pointer, the Lone Ranger sealed the victory and reversed the Kings 123-119 to win.

Lone Ranger starting lineup: Hardaway Jr., Bullock, Powell, Irving, Doncic

Kings starting lineup: Murray, Harrison Barnes, Sabonis Jr., Huerter, Fox

