Home Sports Duane Washington Jr firma un Two-Way Contract con i Knicks
Sports

Duane Washington Jr firma un Two-Way Contract con i Knicks

by admin
Duane Washington Jr firma un Two-Way Contract con i Knicks

The New York Knicks have announced the arrival of Duane Washington Jr with a two-way contract.

The former Ohio State guard started the season as a two-way player for the Phoenix Suns (7.9 points and 2 assists per game, a career-high 26 points and 7 assists against the Grizzlies.

According to Bobby Marks, Washington Jr will be able to play a maximum of 12 games as a two-way player.

See also  Salerno, attacked by a van of Inter fans, there is a catch

You may also like

Titans GM Ran Carthon on Ryan Tannehill’s future:...

A man stabbed in Madrid has multiple injuries...

Benzema sends a ‘message’ to FIFA by posting...

Laurent Blanc (OL): “We don’t do anything easily”

Vincent Hognon (Grenoble coach): “I’m angry”

FA Cup 2023 – Leicester 1-2 Blackburn: Tyrhys...

Stoke City 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Seagulls...

Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City: Phil Foden scores...

Fulham 2-0 Leeds United: Joao Palhinha and Manor...

NBA: 10 sfide, Lakers a Memphis, Lillard e...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy