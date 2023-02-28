The New York Knicks have announced the arrival of Duane Washington Jr with a two-way contract.
The former Ohio State guard started the season as a two-way player for the Phoenix Suns (7.9 points and 2 assists per game, a career-high 26 points and 7 assists against the Grizzlies.
According to Bobby Marks, Washington Jr will be able to play a maximum of 12 games as a two-way player.
This signing is now official
Washington Jr. is eligible to play in 12 regular season games.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 28, 2023
.@nyknicks Sign Duane Washington Jr. to a Two-Way Contract pic.twitter.com/YEpzvQksSe
— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 28, 2023