The New York Knicks have announced the arrival of Duane Washington Jr with a two-way contract.

The former Ohio State guard started the season as a two-way player for the Phoenix Suns (7.9 points and 2 assists per game, a career-high 26 points and 7 assists against the Grizzlies.

According to Bobby Marks, Washington Jr will be able to play a maximum of 12 games as a two-way player.