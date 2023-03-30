Dumfries brings Inter to Belgium

L’Inter begins to project itself on the market to come, summer is upon us and the summer session promises sparks. Denzel Dumfries he has long been on the list of possible starters, even if the conditional is a must.

In the last interlude of the winter market theInter held out and steadfastly repulsed the assaults of the Chelsea, but at this point it is no longer so obvious that in the summer session the big English players will line up for the Dutch full-back. The Nerazzurri would like to earn at least 50 million and are preparing to look for a replacement, which is why the Milanese club would have targeted the Canadian Tajon BuchananMore under the Used. Beppe Marotta could soon enter into negotiations with the Belgian team.

If Diaz leaves, there is Zaniolo…

Even the Rossoneri cousins ​​are vigilant on the market, the Milan he has clear enough ideas, that enough is due to the soap opera Lion which seems to have no end, at least for now.

Among doubts and uncertainties there is also the possible return of brahim diaz al Real Madrid with the Rossoneri tiptoeing back to work on the front Zaniolo? Even under the circumstance, the question mark is mandatory, since the former Giallorossi has just set foot in Türkiyebut the desire to go back to A league and marrying the Rossoneri cause could soon bring him back to the Italia.

More Rabiot than Di Maria and Mou…

The Juventus he always hopes for fourth place, which at this point in the season would be an incredible result. The victories of the bianconeri inevitably pass from Rabiot e Of Mariabut they could leave at the end of the year Torino to settle elsewhere.

The Old Lady would have convincing arguments in case Juve hit their goal of qualifying in Champions Leagueor he could enter it through the back door and win theEuropa League. The farewell of the French is more likely than that of the Argentine, and also pay attention to Square which ends up in the list of starters, with Jose Mourinho that remains at the window.

The hardest year

The striker ofAtletico Madrid, Memphis Depayspoke to the microphones of NOS after his victory When for 3-0 against Gibraltar in the challenge valid for qualifying for the 2024 European Championships. His problem in the back of his right thigh keeps him apprehensive: “I can’t say much about the problem, I hope it’s not that serious. I haven’t experienced it like that, but of course it’s annoying. It’s been a difficult year for me, very tough mentally. It might be the hardest of my career. Unfortunately moments like these are part of the journey, I will experience good things again“.

Messi’s shirt and the seven goals conceded

Despite the seven goals conceded in the friendly between Argentina e Curaçaothe goalkeeper of the away team, Eloy Roomafter the match against the national team World Champion find time to be happy. L’Argentina wins 7-0, but the goalkeeper of Curaçao takes home the prestigious jacket of Leo Messialso author of a hat-trick. Room declared aTyC Sports: “At the end of the game he told me that I made some good saves. I’ll never take off my shirt again, I’ll even sleep in it”