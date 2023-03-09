Home Sports Durant warmed up before the game and left the field with his feet sprained to take stock of the masterpieces of the sun doctor_NBA_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com
Durant warms up before game and walks off with sprain

On March 9th, Beijing time, Durant slipped and fell while warming up before the game, and his left ankle was severely sprained. From the screenshot, it can be seen that the ankle was sprained at almost 90°. almost! Durant’s Phoenix home debut is expected to be delayed for a long time! The team doctor is an important part of the NBA team, but there are many “quack doctors” in the NBA, such as the famous “Blazers veterinarian”. Many stars have fallen here, but in contrast, the NBA also has miracle doctors, the most famous is the sun doctor. Once let Nash, Grant – Hill, O’Neal and other veterans rejuvenate for a second time #杜兰特left脚脸伤# This sprain is estimated to be in the eyes of the Sun team doctor, so it is not a big deal. I believe Durant can quickly Comeback!

(Tong Heng)

