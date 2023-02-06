Home Sports Earthquake between Turkey and Syria, hundreds of dead and injured
An earthquake shock of magnitude 7.9 it was recorded at 4:17 local time (2:17 in Italy) in southern Turkey, not far from the border with Syria. According to data from the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) and the US geological monitoring service Usgs, the earthquake had its hypocenter about 25 km deep and its epicenter in the province of Gaziantep.

The death toll is getting worse by the hour. At the moment in Turkey at least 76 deaths are recorded in the north of Syria at least 237. The wounded in total are about a thousand

The Civil Protection Department announces that the tsunami warning for possible waves on the Italian coasts has been revoked following the 7.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter between Turkey and Syria recorded at 02.17. The revocation was ordered on the basis of data processed by the Tsunami Alert Center (CAT) of Ingv. Rail traffic resumed regularly in Sicily, Calabria and Puglia, where it had been suspended for precautionary purposes, from 6.30. The Civil Protection Department announces that the tsunami warning for possible waves on the Italian coasts has been revoked. Rail traffic resumed regularly in Sicily, Calabria and Puglia, where it had been suspended for precautionary purposes, from 6.30

