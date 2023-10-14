Ecuador Defeats Bolivia 2-1, Secures Direct Qualifying Position for 2026 World Cup

Ecuador Claims Victory Over Bolivia in World Cup Qualifier

Ecuador secured a noteworthy 2-1 win against Bolivia in the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup. The match, which took place at the challenging altitude of La Paz, showcased Ecuador’s dominance and placed them in a favorable position for direct qualification.

Ecuador took the lead in the 45th minute with a goal from their rising star, Kendry Páez. At just 16 years old, Páez also made history by becoming the youngest player to score in a Conmebol qualifying match. Kevin Rodríguez further solidified Ecuador’s lead with a goal in the 90+6th minute. However, Bolivia managed to pull one back at the 82nd minute with a goal from Rodrigo Ramallo.

Despite facing the penalty of -3 points imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAS) for the improper alignment of Byron Castillo in the previous qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ecuador currently sits in sixth place with 3 points.

In the lineups for the match, Bolivia fielded William Viscarra; Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Adriano Jusino, Jose Sagredo, Luis Haquin; Gabriel Villamil, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita; Victor Abrego, and Marcelo Martins. Ecuador’s lineup comprised Galindez; Hurtado, Arboleda, Torres, Pacho, Piero Hincapié; Cifuentes, Gruezo, Caicedo; Silver, and Valencia.

With this victory, Ecuador strengthens their campaign for the 2026 World Cup qualification. Fans can catch highlights and updates of the game by watching the recommended video posted by @LaTri.

