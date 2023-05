Xavi Pascual could be Ergin Ataman’s successor on the Anadolu Efes Istanbul bench. To underline how that of the Catalan coach is a hot name for the Turkish club, winner of the Euroleague in 2021 and 2022, are Moses Barda of One and Eurohoops. Any decision, however, is postponed until next week since this will be the weekend of the second round of presidential elections in Turkey.