Efficient VfL: Wolfsburg asserts itself against struggling Hoffenheim

Status: 05/15/2023 00:01

VfL Wolfsburg is still involved in the fight for the “international” places in the Bundesliga. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, on the other hand, has to continue fighting to stay up in the league after losing at VfL. Wolfsburg won 2-1 (1-0) thanks to goals from Jakub Kaminski (15th) and Luca Waldschmidt (75th). The goal came from Joshua Guiilavogui’s own goal in added time.

“It was an unnecessary defeat,” said Hoffenheim coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. “We stood very passively, we were only escorts.” Wolfsburg coach Niko Kovac relied on the same starting XI that lost 6-0 against Dortmund. “We wanted to give them another chance. Today was better, not very good, but we won an important game for us and for our opponents.”

Wolfsburg still had to digest the 0:6 in Dortmund

The aftermath of the Dortmund bankruptcy was particularly noticeable in the first half. The team seemed insecure, train to goal was almost non-existent. The action to make it 1-0 was the only really well thought-out attack.

TSG, on the other hand, seemed motivated, more biting in the duels, but they also lacked the penetrating power in front of the opposing goal. The only chance to take the lead was missed by Hoffenheim’s top scorer Andrej Kramaric, who narrowly missed his eleventh goal of the season with a long-range shot on the crossbar in the seventh minute.

Hoffenheim only dangerous on the counterattack

After the change of sides, the course of the game changed a little in front of 22,617 spectators. The wolves went to work more bitingly and could have extended their hitherto rather flattering lead through Mattias Svanberg (51st) and Jonas Wind (52nd).

The guests were now more dangerous on the counterattack: VfL defender Sebastiaan Bornauw stumbled a ball, but Munas Dabbur (57th) shot the ball over the goal alone in front of goalkeeper Koen Casteels. TSG coach Pellegrino Matarazzo watched the scene with wide eyes.

In the aftermath, the game rather rippled away. Constant substitutions here and there also slowed down the flow of the game. And none of the substitute players was able to put themselves in the limelight. Until Waldschmidt was successful with a shot from the turn. Hoffenheim’s goal came too late.

Wolfsburg in Freiburg, Hoffenheim against Union

At the start of the 33rd matchday, Wolfsburg is a guest at SC Freiburg (Friday, May 19th, 2023 at 8.30 p.m.). One day later, Hoffenheim welcomes 1. FC Union Berlin (3.30 p.m.).