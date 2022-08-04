Rome, 4 August 2022 – “Dignity and mutual respectthis is the message I passed on to potential allies in the coalition. “It is the meaning, we learn, of the speech of Luigi Di Maio, political head of Civic Engagement, to the assembly of parliamentarians of the new political force. “In my opinion the coalition must be as broad as possible to be competitive and stop extremism – said the former grillino leader -. In the next few hours we need to understand where this coalition wants to go and what coalition it wants to build. But one thing is certain: the political forces of a coalition cannot be differentiated into Serie A and Serie B parties“.

It was then communicated that, compared to what was initially announced, the Foreign Minister Di Maio will not be there tomorrow at the regional festival of Pd Emilia-Romagna, an event underway in the municipality of Villalunga di Casalgrande in the province of Reggio Emilia and about 30 kilometers away from Bibbiano. Di Maio will not be there, explains the Emilia-Romagna Democratic Party, “due to political commitments in Rome”.

The enlarged coalition node: Verdi and SI prepare a document for Letta

Two days after the agreement signed between Enrico Letta and Carlo Calenda, it is still difficult to see a way to compose a coalition center-left as broad as possible. The Pd-Action pact has raised a wall for Verdi e Italian left, so much so that yesterday the meeting with the Pd secretary was skipped and postponed the confrontation with Letta (not even today) only after careful reflection on the situation. In the afternoon it was announced that a joint document of SI and Verdi in which some will be put in black and white “essential” points of program. “Some red lines that for us cannot be crossed”, explain by the Greens. And on the ecological side, one of the red lines remains the no to nuclear power. In short, following the Action-Più Europa model, the red-green also intend to present a document to Enrico Letta on essential points. “We had already presented a 9-point text that we will now expand“, explains who is working on the document. Waiting for the meeting with Letta which has not yet been fixed.

The Letta-Calenda agreement also irritated Luigi Di Maio who, in fact, intervened to ask for “dignity and respect” together with equal treatment for civic commitment in the enlargement of the coalition. But on possible renegotiations, Calenda immediately clarified that the game is closedwhile Letta also confirms the line: “I’m doing the federator: we must not let the center-right win and I continue to talk to everyone those who can be part of a broad coalition to field a winning alternative “.