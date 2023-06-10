Elections 23J | Podemos drags Sumar into a new internal battle until the gates of 23J

The entry of the purples into the coalition opens a new phase of mistrust to the left of the PSOE

And the deal came left As the prelude to a new battle. Podemos announced this Friday an agreement with Sumar reluctantly, among reproaches to Yolanda Díaz, complaints of veto to Irene Montero and criticism of an ‘unfair’ offer. This proposal, so criticized by Ione Belarra at noon, was signed and registered hours later, in an obligatory step given the risk of electoral and organic disaster for the purples. And if the war drums have marked the first bars of this alliance, it is expected that they will continue in the coming weeks, dragging Sumar into a new internal struggle until the doors of the electoral campaign of July 23.

The coalition, made up of 16 parties, is now entering a new phase where We can will be the protagonist again. The purple ones plan to extend the battle until the next July 19, when the term to register the electoral lists expires. Until then, they advance from the match, they will continue to press for include Irene Montero in the Madrid list, after it was “vetoed” by Díaz herself, according to Belarra. Podemos does not give up the battle for lost and will tighten the rope until the end, prolonging the public confrontation just over a month before the appointment with the polls.

Manage distrust

The unit has lit up on a climate of mistrust difficult to reverse. A scenario that will become even more apparent in the coming days, when the leadership of Podemos and its media platform, Canal Red, encourage the offensive against Yolanda Díaz for not admitting Montero to the Madrid list. The second, because the wars that have been fought in the last days have left open wounds.

Irene Montero, Minister of Equality of Podemos. | EFE

The negotiation process has left injured and offended, after multiple episodes of confrontations; from Pablo Iglesias rising up as a party spokesman to criticize Yolanda Díaz’s allies; the comuns accusing Podemos of negotiating a coalition with ERC in parallel; with a ghost party registered “by mistake” by a leader of Podemos or the threat of the purple ones, 24 hours after the pact, to appear alone for the Valencian Community if they were not given more prominence. A series of script twists that have stirred up a large part of the allies of Yolanda Díaz with whom they are sentenced to live for the next four years.

The management of the new scenario It is quite a challenge for the parties that make up Sumar and especially for Yolanda Díaz, who will have to seek allies within their own space to become strong in the next legislature where, it is taken for granted, We can keep a permanent pulse. The counterweights and limits that Sumar establishes will mark to a large extent the real impact that the purple ones have on the environment of the future parliamentary group.

the veto

The agreement has been a goal that everyone has reached badly injured. The last hours of negotiations went to the limit and had moments of high tension. The continuous denunciations of the veto against Irene Montero have plagued the messages of its leaders these days, but this Friday it was Belarra herself who launched this direct accusation at Díaz, before advancing that she would accept the agreement. The result of Podemos is that it has the number 5 position on the list for Madrid, which will be occupied by Belarra herself. The names on the list in the capital were agreed with Sumarwhich according to negotiating sources, exposed the rejection generated by Irene Montero in the rest of the members of the list, in reference to Más Madrid.

Mónica García’s party, which throughout the 28M campaign suffered direct attacks from the purple leadership, which came to label them as “cute left” and to equate them with the PSOE, he was dissatisfied with sharing a list with the Minister of Equality. The figure of Montero blew up the strategy agreed with the Madrid party, which will lead the campaign together with Díaz to raise it “positively”, in the face of the more aggressive and confrontational tone by which the Minister of Equality is characterized. The setback of the Supreme Court to the purple leader this week was the last straw for Yolanda Díaz’s team to stop her presence on the Madrid lists.

Other routes to Montero

The possibility that Irene Montero attended the 23J It is open, although it would have to be done by another constituency other than Madrid, or in position number 9 in the capital, where it would not be elected. Options that would not be on the table for the Minister of Equality, which she would aspire to enter through Madrid, as in the previous elections.

The leadership of the party shielded itself with an express consultation to the bases where they obtained the endorsement of 92.9% to make any decision. The leadership of Podemos met and unanimously agreed to accept the proposed agreement, even if it meant leaving Irene Montero out of Madrid. Irene Montero herself accepted the terms of the agreement.

“They ask us once again to sacrifice our greatest political asset,” Belarra declared in an appearance without questions from the headquarters. He thus equated Díaz with Pedro Sánchez when in 2019 he rejected the presence of Pablo Iglesias in the Government. One more sample of the discursive line that will continue in the coming days.

Without Echenique, Pam, or Rosell

In addition to Irene Montero, the agreement reached leaves out relevant Podemos figures such as its parliamentary spokesman Pablo Echenique, as advanced by this medium; The Secretary of State for Equality would not enter either, Angela Rodriguez Pam; the Government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosell;

Ángela Rodríguez ‘Pam’, Secretary of State for Equality. | EFE

With this pact, Podemos obtains fifth place in the lists for Madrid, which will be occupied by Ione Belarra, and who will coexist with Iñigo Errejón (position 4) and Tesh Sidi (3) in the Más Madrid quota, which also has positions 7 and 10. Meanwhile, those related to Yolanda Díaz will have 2 and 6. The purple party also obtains the fourth for Barcelona, Where could it be Lilith Verstrynge, Party Organization Secretary; and leads thirteen candidacies, with the numbers one for Ávila, Araba (Roberto Uriarte), Badajoz, Cáceres, Granada (Martina Velarde), Guadalajara, Gipuzkoa (Pilar Garrido), Las Palmas (Noemi Santana), Murcia (Javier Sanchez Serna), Navarra (Idoia Villanueva), Palencia, Segovia and Teruel.

From Sumar they defend that they would have insured up to 8 deputies with this distribution, although Belarra denounced this Friday that with this proposal, “Podemos does not have its presence in the Congress of Deputies assured.”