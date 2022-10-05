Video game troubles for Crewe Alexandra, who lost their best striker to an injury during a session on their Xbox

The players know it well: between training and weekly commitments (or with even greater frequency, as we are seeing these days, between Serie A and Champions League), the body of an athlete is continually put under stress and is prone to all kinds of injury, on the pitch … and off. And the “outside” is just what happened to a star of League Two, the English fourth division, a little too fond of video games (and in particular of Xbox).

The Xbox Injury –

Crewe Alexandra entered Saturday’s match against Carlisle (later drawn) without their top scorer. Courtney Baker-Richardson – also an experience in the Premier League with Swansea – was in fact injured while playing with his “Xbox”, suffering from a hip muscle problem. “He did it in a harmless way, and it happened at just the right time with injuries for us,” manager Alex Morris told BBC Radio Stoke with some bitterness. “He got it by playing his Xbox on him. He fell on his leg on the sofa and turned around ”.

Relapsed –

A shame for the 26-year-old, who sees a streak of very positive performances thus interrupted: Baker-Richardson scored six goals in eleven games, after joining Crewe over the summer on a free transfer (his last experience was at Newport County). Then FIFA 23 came out, it would be a joke, if the situation were not so serious for the club. “It’s an area of ​​his body where he has had problems in the past. There is nothing we can do about it now, but he is receiving the appropriate treatment and we hope that things will settle down ”. A more than legitimate hope, considering that Crewe Alexandra sail in twelfth position in League Two, with only four wins in eleven games.