Home Sports English club loses the striker
Sports

English club loses the striker

by admin
English club loses the striker

Video game troubles for Crewe Alexandra, who lost their best striker to an injury during a session on their Xbox

The players know it well: between training and weekly commitments (or with even greater frequency, as we are seeing these days, between Serie A and Champions League), the body of an athlete is continually put under stress and is prone to all kinds of injury, on the pitch … and off. And the “outside” is just what happened to a star of League Two, the English fourth division, a little too fond of video games (and in particular of Xbox).

The Xbox Injury –

Crewe Alexandra entered Saturday’s match against Carlisle (later drawn) without their top scorer. Courtney Baker-Richardson – also an experience in the Premier League with Swansea – was in fact injured while playing with his “Xbox”, suffering from a hip muscle problem. “He did it in a harmless way, and it happened at just the right time with injuries for us,” manager Alex Morris told BBC Radio Stoke with some bitterness. “He got it by playing his Xbox on him. He fell on his leg on the sofa and turned around ”.

Relapsed –

A shame for the 26-year-old, who sees a streak of very positive performances thus interrupted: Baker-Richardson scored six goals in eleven games, after joining Crewe over the summer on a free transfer (his last experience was at Newport County). Then FIFA 23 came out, it would be a joke, if the situation were not so serious for the club. “It’s an area of ​​his body where he has had problems in the past. There is nothing we can do about it now, but he is receiving the appropriate treatment and we hope that things will settle down ”. A more than legitimate hope, considering that Crewe Alexandra sail in twelfth position in League Two, with only four wins in eleven games.

See also  La Liga "Madrid Derby" Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2:0 at home | Round 17 | Epoch Times

You may also like

It is revealed that the Lakers did not...

Cycling, Gran Piemonte: Viviani challenges Cavendish, Bettiol and...

Shenhua double happiness, “champion coach” Tao Jin thanks...

Europa League: Sarri on the eve of the...

The World Table Tennis Championships knockout draw announced...

The fat tiger has successfully lost weight and...

Hoop Cities, the Nba series that tells about...

15-year-old teenager hat-trick France scored nine goals to...

Teghil Stadium also bewitched in the Cup, Pordenone...

Togami Hayabusa 3:1 beat the famous Hugo Japanese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy