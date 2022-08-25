pavia

The Equa Team of Santa Cristina on Saturday and Sunday goes in search of the tricolor jerseys both in handbike and para-cycling. Avezzano, the capital of the Marsica, on 27 and 28 August, will in fact host about 200 Paralympic athletes as well as hundreds of accompanying persons, family members, technical and federal staff for an event of the highest sporting and social value, the Avezzano in Movimento, that is the championships Italians of para-cycling and handbikes The Italian Cycling Federation, after several inspections, not only technical ones, has chosen Avezzano as a top-level sporting destination for this competition. The time trial races are scheduled for Saturday 27 August, while the road tests are scheduled for the following day. The start of the two competitions is scheduled from Piazza della Repubblica and the route will involve the central arteries of the town, such as via Mazzini, via XX Settembre and via Corradini. The squadron of president Ercole Spada is fierce, starting with captain Paolo Cecchetto, world time trial champion in the MH3 category who aims at both tricolor jerseys and the same goes for teammate Fabrizio Cornegliani, also time trial world champion in the category MH1 and for the combative Ana Maria Vitelaru, double silver at the world championships in line and time trial in the WH5 category. Curiosity also for Luisa Pasini’s race in the WH1: the Pavese has worked hard in recent months to try to bring home a tricolor jersey after the double silver of last season. Giovanni Achenza in the MH4 is a certainty as in the para-cycling Andrea Tarlao in the MC5 category. Watch out for Claudia Cretti in WH5, Andrea Casadei in MC2 and the very strong tandem formed by the visually impaired Maurizio Romeo and the guide Paolo Simion.