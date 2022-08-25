LONDON – The aerobatic squadron that flew over the Buckingham Palace balcony last June on the occasion of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee could be dismantled over allegations of sexual abuse, bullying and drunkenness against the pilots. An investigation into the Red Arrows (Frecce Rosse), the name of the British equivalent of the Italian Frecce Tricolori, was ordered last spring by the general Mike Wingstonthe head of the Roayl Air Force or RAF as it is commonly known, after the multiplication of rumors about the inappropriate behavior of its members.