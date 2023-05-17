Esport – Counter-Strike: Vitality and Heroic favorites of the Paris Major

Into the Breach comes out of nowhere and could benefit from this relative anonymity to continue to amaze. Even if after his successes against FaZe, ENCE and Fnatic, the surprise effect will no longer be the same. The lack of experience in an arena may have its importance against Vitality as well. Finally, Apeks has done well against teams within its reach (Into the Breach, Bad News Eagles and the NiPs) but the rise of Liquid will be difficult to contain.