And to secure first place in the ranking, Vitality offered itself a new banger, facing Excel on Monday. A 55-minute game similar to that against BDS in the scenario, against a team already eliminated (only one victory this season, six defeats in a row). A crazy match that the two protagonists absolutely did not want to let go, with a confused conclusion… ultimately to Vitality’s advantage. Fabien “Neo” Devide, its founder, wanted to see a show this year. It is served. First place is a welcome bonus and proof of a new dynamic. But beware, with a loss to Koi on Saturday and two average performances despite the entertainment on offer, this team didn’t quite assert any LEC dominance. However, it has the right to be ambitious: its room for improvement is great.