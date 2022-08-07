Among the veterans of the APU of records. Called, with the APU, to grow further this year. Almost the maturation process experienced up to now in Juventus was not enough to make Ethan Esposito one of the most interesting young players on the national basketball scene. In the national team, however, the ’99 class ended up there precisely by virtue of the exploits obtained in the service of coach Matteo Boniciolli.

Thus, at the beginning of July, the player wore the Azzurro of the experimental Italy Under 23 at the Global Jam in Toronto. Extending their competitive season with a tournament experienced as a protagonist. Until the end of the Canadian quadrangle: the knockout suffered in the semifinals against Brazil.

Esposito, can you tell us about your emotions in wearing the blue shirt? «It was incredible, it gave me fantastic sensations: for me it was my first real experience in the national team. It all started with the meeting in Roseto.

There, I had the chance to join a solid group, to meet many players and to see others I have met in the past. After that, going to Canada to have such an experience was something indescribable ».

Once on the parquet, it did not disappoint. Agree? “Mine was not among the main names, but the fact that I was able to start often in the quintet and that I carved out my space on the field made me very happy”.

With her in Canada, in addition to the former Ebeling, there was also Mattia Palumbo, captain of you Azzurrini and new Juventus signer. Have you talked about Apu? «I had already met him at a previous gathering, but now we have interfaced as adults. I sincerely consider him a great person: knowing that he will be a teammate of mine in Udine makes me really happy.

During the tournament, however, we didn’t talk about clubs, we were focused only on the national team. Of course, the rumor of his possible transfer, at some point, started to spread. It seemed convincing to me, but I didn’t want to go into it further ». Are you enjoying your holidays now? “Yes, it took, even if it wasn’t that long. I had a week of post-Canadian relaxation here in San Diego with family and friends. So I started training again: on 13 August I will be back in Italy ».

Happy to be back in Friuli? “Much. The year I lived in Udine was very important for me, especially in terms of my knowledge of Italian basketball. And I think it was precisely the growth in this aspect that allowed me to make my debut in the national team. I’m here to finish, together with my teammates, the work started last year ».

Compared to last season, which Esposito will we see in the coming weeks? «Thanks to the coach and the staff, I have improved a lot over the last year. Now I feel more ready, more convinced of what I have to do ».

Apart from mentality, do you still see your weak point in shooting? «I tried to refine this fundamental and I did better in the national team. Lately, I have worked a lot on this aspect and I feel more confident: it is time to demonstrate my growth also with the Apu ».

Other goals? «Continue to improve in terms of knowledge of the game. But also physically, in terms of speed and explosiveness. Looking at the group’s objectives, the desire is primarily to continue to push hard to experience a better season than last year ». Always supported by the people of Juventus faith. «Last year our fans stayed close to us until the end.

With me they have been super since my arrival, they welcomed me very well. Then I think that, beyond everything, they appreciated the commitment I have always put on the field. I noticed the respect they had for me and for us thanks to the hard work done every day for them ».

