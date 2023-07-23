Home » Euroleague 2023/24, the roster as at 23 July
Euroleague 2023/24, the roster as at 23 July

Euroleague 2023/24, the roster as at 23 July

Below is the composition of the Euroleague 2023/2024 rosters as of July 24, including new players, confirmed players and coaches

WHITE BERLIN

NEW PLAYERS

Justin Bean | 201 | Forward

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Jonas Mattisseck | 194 | Guard

Gabriele Procida | 198 | Guard

Yanni Wetzell | 206 | Forward

Malte Delow | 194 | Guard

Tim Schneider | 208 | Forward

Johannes Thiemann | 205 | center

Ziga Samar | 197 | Guard

HEAD COACH

israel gonzalez

ANATOLIAN EPHESUS

NEW PLAYERS

Darius Thompson | 192 | Guard

Derek Willis | 206 | Forward

Erkan Yilmaz | 192 | forward

Tyrique Jones | 206 | Center

Dogus Ozdemiroglu | 194 | Guard

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Erten Gazi | 190 | guard

Shane Larkin | 182 | Guard

Elijah Bryant | 196 | Guard

Rodrigue Beaubois | 190 | Guard

Will Clyburn | 201 | Forward

Ante Zizic | 210 | Center

Tibor Pleiss | 221 | Center

Mehmet Efe Demirel | 214 | center

HEAD COACH

Erdem Can

AS MONACO

NEW PLAYERS

Kemba Walker | 183 | guards

Petr Cornelie | 211 | Forward

Mam Jaiteh | 208 | Center

Terry Tarpey | 195 | Guard

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Donatas Motiejunas | 213 | Center

Jaron Blossomgame | 198 | Forward

Mike James | 185 | Guard

Jordan Loyd | 193 | Guard

Alpha Diallo | 201 | Forward

John Brown | 203 | Forward

Donta Hall | 208 | Center

Matthew Strazel | 182 | Guard

Elie Okobo | 191 | Guard

John Makoundou | 207 | Center

HEAD COACH

Sasa Obradovic

BASCONIA

NEW PLAYERS

Chima Moneke | 196 | Forward

Codi Miller-McIntyre | 191 | Guard

Khalifa Diop | 208 | Center

Nikos Rogkavopoulos | 203 | Forward

Nico Mannion | 190 | Guard

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Daniel Ten | 201 | forward

Markus Howard | 178 | Guard

Tadas Sedekerskis | 200 | Forward

Maik Kotsar | 209 | center

Vanja Marinkovic | 198 | Forward

Matt Costello | 210 | Center

Sander Raieste | 204 | Forward

HEAD COACH

Go to Penarroya

RED STAR

NEW PLAYERS

Nikola Topic | 198 | Guard

Yago Dos Santos | 175 | save

Shabazz Napier | 185 | Guard

Rokas Giedraitis 200 | Forward

Joel Bolomboy | 204 | Center

Mike Tobey | 213 | Center

Adam Hanga | 200 | Guard

Milos Teodosic | 195 | Guard

Marko Simonovic | 213 | Center

Dejan Davidovac | 202 | Forward

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Stefan Lazarevic | 198 | Forward

Luka Mitrovic | 206 | forward

Nemanja Nedovic | 192 | Guard

Dalibor Ilic | 202 | Forward

Miroslav Raduljica | 213 | Center

HEAD COACH

Dusko Ivanovic

EA7 OLIMPIA MILAN

NEW PLAYERS

Maodo Lo | 1.91 | Guard

Ismael Kamagate | 211 | Center

Giordano Bortolani | 193 | Guard

Guglielmo Caruso 211| Forward

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Giampaolo Ricci | 201 | Forward

Kyle Hines | 198 | Center

Shavon Shields | 201 | Forward

Kevin Pangos | 186 | Guard

Billy Baron | 188 | Guard

Devon Hall | 196 | Guard

Johannes Voigtmann | 211 | Forward

Stefano Tonut | 194 | Guard

Nicholas Melli | 205 | Forward

Paul Biligha | 200 | Center

HEAD COACH

Hector Messina

FC BARCELONA

NEW PLAYERS

Dario Brizuela | 188 | Guard

Willy Hernangomez | 211 | Center

Joel Parra | 202 | Forward

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Tomas Satoransky | 201 | Guard

Nikola Kalinic | 202 | Forward

Jan Vesely | 213 | Center

Cory Higgins | 195 | Guard

Nico Laprovittola | 190 | Guard

Alex Abrines | 198 | forward

Rokas Jokubaitis 193 | Guard

Sergio Martinez 202 | Forward

Oscar da Silva | 205 | center

James Nnaji | 212 | Center

Oriol Pauli | 201 | guard

HEAD COACH

Roger Grimau

FC BAYERN

NEW PLAYERS

Carsen Edwards | 180 | Guard

Sylvain Francisco | 185 | Guard

Leandro Bolmaro | 198 | Forward

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Nick Weiler-Babb | 196 | Guard

Vladimir Lucic | 204 | Forward

Isaac Bonga | 204 | Forward

Freddie Gillespie | 206 | Center

Andrew Obst | 191 | Guard

Niels Giffey | 200 | Forward

Elias Harris | 203 | Center

Danko Brankovic 216 | Center

Nelson Weidemann | 190 | Guard

Jan-Niklas Wimberg | 206 | Forward

HEAD COACH

Pablo Laso

FENERBAHCE

NEW PLAYERS

Georgios Papagiannis | 220 | Center

Nate Sestina | 205 | Forward

Sertac Sanli | 212 | Center

Yam Madar | 190 | Guard

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Nigel Hayes-Davis | 203 | Forward

Marko Guduric | 196 | Guard

Nick Calathes | 196 | Guard

Scottie Wilbekin | 188 | Guard

Johnathan Motley | 206 | Center

Tyler Dorsey | 196 | Guard

Nemanja Bjelica 209 | Forward

Dyshawn Pierre | 198 | Forward

Sehmus Hazer | 193 | save

Melih Mahmutoglu | 191 | Guard

Metecan Birsen | 205 | forward

Tarik Biberovic | 201 | forward

HEAD COACH

Dimitris Itoudis

LDLC ASVEL VILLEURBANNE

NEW PLAYERS

Paris Lee | 184 | Guard

Frank Jackson | 194 | Guard

John Egbunu | 211 | Center

Boris Dallo | 193 | Guard

Mbaye Ndiaye 203 | Forward

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Nando De Colo | 196 | Guard

Dee Bost | 188 | Guard

Noam Yaacov | 186 | Guard

Amine Noua | 202 | Forward

Yves Pons | 197 | Forward

Joffrey Lauvergne | 211 | Center

Charles Kahudi | 196 | Forward

Youssoupha Fall | 221 | Center

David Lighty | 195 | Forward

HEAD COACH

T.J. Parker

MACCABI TEL AVIV

NEW PLAYERS

James Webb | 206 | Forward

Tamir Blatt | 185 | Guard

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Lorenzo Brown | 196 | Guard

Wade Baldwin | 193 | Guard

Bonzie Colson | 198 | Forward

John DiBartolomeo | 183 | Guard

Jake Cohen | 210 | Forward

Roman Sorkin | 208 | Forward

Josh Nebo | 206 | Center

HEAD COACH

Oded Kattash

IN THE OLYMPICS

NEW PLAYERS

Georgios Tanoulis | 210 | Center

Luke Sikma | 203 | Forward

Nigel Williams-Goss | 191 | Guard

Nikola Milutinov | 213 | Center

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Kostas Papanikolaou 204 | Forward

Isaiah Canaan | 183 | Guard

Moustapha Fall | 218 | Center

Thomas Walkup | 193 | Guard

Giannoulis Larentzakis 196 | Guard

Shaquielle McKissic | 196 | Guard

Alec Peters | 206 | Forward

Michalis Lountzis 195 | Guard

George Papas | 196 | Guard

Panagiotis Tsamis 204 | Forward

Veniamin Obosi | 194 | Forward

HEAD COACH

Georgios Bartzokas

PANATHINAIKOS

NEW PLAYERS

Kyle Guy | 188 | Guard

Ioannis Papapetrou | 206 | Forward

Jerian Grant | 196 | Guard

Kostas Sloukas 190 | Guard

Dinos Mitoglou | 210 | Forward

Mathias Lessort | 206 | Center

Kostas Antetokounmpo | 208 | Cennter

Dimitris, Moraitis | 194 | Guard

Luca Vildoza | 191 | Guard

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Marius Grigonis 198 | Guard

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis 200 | Guard

Georgios Kalaitzakis | 201 | Guard

Lefteris Mantzoukas | 207 | Forward

Neoklis Avdalas | 196 | Guard

Alexandros Samontourov | 210 | Forward

HEAD COACH

Ergin Ataman

PARTIZAN BELGRADE

NEW PLAYERS

Mateusz Ponitka | 198 | forward

Fire Jaramaz | 193 | Guard

CONTINUING PLAYERS

James Nunnally | 201 | Guard

Aleksa Avramovic | 192 | Guard

Zach Leday | 202 | Center

Kevin Punter | 193 | Forward

Yam Madar | 190 | Guard

Uros Trifunovic | 200 | Forward

Alen Smailagic | 208 | Forward

Danilo Andjusic | 195 | Guard

Tristan Vukcevic | 209 | Forward

Balsa Koprivica | 215 | Center

HEAD COACH

Zeljko Obradovic

REAL MADRID

NEW PLAYERS

I do Campazzo 181| Guard

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Rudy Fernandez | 196 | Forward

Mario Hezonja | 206 | Forward

Call Musa 205 | Forward

Walter Tavares | 220 | Center

Carlos Alocen | 194 | guard

Sergio Rodríguez | 191 | Guard

Sergio Llull 190 | Guard

Fabien Talker | 195 | Forward

Alberto Abalde | 202 | Forward

Gabriel Deck | 198 | Forward

Guerschon Yabusele | 204 | Forward

Vincent Poirier | 213 | Center

Eli Ndiaye | 204 | Center

HEAD COACH

Chus Mateo

VALENCIA BASKET

NEW PLAYERS

Kassius Robertson | 190 | Guard

Damien Inglis | 204 | Center

Brandon Davies | 208 | Center

Boubacar Touré | 213 | Center

Semi Ojeleye | 202 | Forward

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Chris Jones | 188 | Guard

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui 200 | Guard

Victor Claver | 208 | Forward

Martin Hermansson | 190 | Guard

Josep Puerto | 200 | guard

Jaime Pradilla | 205 | Center

Millán Jiménez | 198 | guard

HEAD COACH

Alex Mumbru

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA

NEW PLAYERS

Jaleen Smith | 190 | Guard

Ognje Dobric | 200 | Guard

Devontae Cacok | 201 | Forward

Achille Polonara | 205 | Forward

Bruno Mascolo | 190 | Guard

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Awudu Abass 198 | Forward

Marco Belinelli | 195 | Guard

Isaiah Cordinier | 197 | Guard

Alessandro Pajola | 194 | Guard

Daniel Hackett | 196 | Guard

Iffe Lundberg | 193 | Guard

Tornike Shengelia | 206 | Forward

Leo Menalo | 206 | Forward

Gora Camara | 214 | Center

Jordan Mickey | 203 | Forward

Ismael Bako | 208 | Center

HEAD COACH

Sergio Scariolo

ZALGIRIS KAUNAS

NEW PLAYERS

Daniel Lavrinovicius 205 | Forward

Naz Mitrou-Long | 190 | Guard

CONTINUING PLAYERS

Tomas Dimsa | 196 | Guard

Rolands Smits | 208 | Forward

Kevarrius Hayes | 206 | Center

Laurynas Birutis | 213 | Center

Edgaras Ulanovas | 199 | Forward

Arnas Butkevicius 197 | Forward

Ignas Brazdeikis 201 | Guard

Keenan Evans | 191 | Guard

Lukas Lekavicius 180 | Guard

Dovydas Giedraitis 193 | Guard

HEAD COACH

Kazys Maksvytis

