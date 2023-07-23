Euroleague 2023/24, the roster as at 23 July

Below is the composition of the Euroleague 2023/2024 rosters as of July 24, including new players, confirmed players and coaches
WHITE BERLIN
NEW PLAYERS
Justin Bean | 201 | Forward
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Jonas Mattisseck | 194 | Guard
Gabriele Procida | 198 | Guard
Yanni Wetzell | 206 | Forward
Malte Delow | 194 | Guard
Tim Schneider | 208 | Forward
Johannes Thiemann | 205 | center
Ziga Samar | 197 | Guard
HEAD COACH
israel gonzalez
ANATOLIAN EPHESUS
NEW PLAYERS
Darius Thompson | 192 | Guard
Derek Willis | 206 | Forward
Erkan Yilmaz | 192 | forward
Tyrique Jones | 206 | Center
Dogus Ozdemiroglu | 194 | Guard
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Erten Gazi | 190 | guard
Shane Larkin | 182 | Guard
Elijah Bryant | 196 | Guard
Rodrigue Beaubois | 190 | Guard
Will Clyburn | 201 | Forward
Ante Zizic | 210 | Center
Tibor Pleiss | 221 | Center
Mehmet Efe Demirel | 214 | center
HEAD COACH
Erdem Can
AS MONACO
NEW PLAYERS
Kemba Walker | 183 | guards
Petr Cornelie | 211 | Forward
Mam Jaiteh | 208 | Center
Terry Tarpey | 195 | Guard
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Donatas Motiejunas | 213 | Center
Jaron Blossomgame | 198 | Forward
Mike James | 185 | Guard
Jordan Loyd | 193 | Guard
Alpha Diallo | 201 | Forward
John Brown | 203 | Forward
Donta Hall | 208 | Center
Matthew Strazel | 182 | Guard
Elie Okobo | 191 | Guard
John Makoundou | Free Mp3 Download 207 | Center
HEAD COACH
Sasa Obradovic
BASCONIA
NEW PLAYERS
Chima Moneke | 196 | Forward
Codi Miller-McIntyre | 191 | Guard
Khalifa Diop | 208 | Center
Nikos Rogkavopoulos | 203 | Forward
Nico Mannion | 190 | Guard
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Daniel Ten | 201 | forward
Markus Howard | 178 | Guard
Tadas Sedekerskis | 200 | Forward
Maik Kotsar | 209 | center
Vanja Marinkovic | 198 | Forward
Matt Costello | 210 | Center
Sander Raieste | 204 | Forward
HEAD COACH
Go to Penarroya
RED STAR
NEW PLAYERS
Nikola Topic | 198 | Guard
Yago Dos Santos | 175 | save
Shabazz Napier | 185 | Guard
Rokas Giedraitis 200 | Forward
Joel Bolomboy | 204 | Center
Mike Tobey | 213 | Center
Adam Hanga | 200 | Guard
Milos Teodosic | 195 | Guard
Marko Simonovic | 213 | Center
Dejan Davidovac | 202 | Forward
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Stefan Lazarevic | 198 | Forward
Luka Mitrovic | 206 | forward
Nemanja Nedovic | 192 | Guard
Dalibor Ilic | 202 | Forward
Miroslav Raduljica | 213 | Center
HEAD COACH
Dusko Ivanovic
EA7 OLIMPIA MILAN
NEW PLAYERS
Maodo Lo | 1.91 | Guard
Ismael Kamagate | 211 | Center
Giordano Bortolani | 193 | Guard
Guglielmo Caruso 211| Forward
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Giampaolo Ricci | 201 | Forward
Kyle Hines | 198 | Center
Shavon Shields | 201 | Forward
Kevin Pangos | 186 | Guard
Billy Baron | 188 | Guard
Devon Hall | 196 | Guard
Johannes Voigtmann | 211 | Forward
Stefano Tonut | 194 | Guard
Nicholas Melli | 205 | Forward
Paul Biligha | 200 | Center
HEAD COACH
Hector Messina
FC BARCELONA
NEW PLAYERS
Dario Brizuela | 188 | Guard
Willy Hernangomez | 211 | Center
Joel Parra | 202 | Forward
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Tomas Satoransky | 201 | Guard
Nikola Kalinic | 202 | Forward
Jan Vesely | 213 | Center
Cory Higgins | 195 | Guard
Nico Laprovittola | 190 | Guard
Alex Abrines | 198 | forward
Rokas Jokubaitis 193 | Guard
Sergio Martinez 202 | Forward
Oscar da Silva | 205 | center
James Nnaji | 212 | Center
Oriol Pauli | 201 | guard
HEAD COACH
Roger Grimau
FC BAYERN
NEW PLAYERS
Carsen Edwards | 180 | Guard
Sylvain Francisco | 185 | Guard
Leandro Bolmaro | 198 | Forward
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Nick Weiler-Babb | 196 | Guard
Vladimir Lucic | 204 | Forward
Isaac Bonga | 204 | Forward
Freddie Gillespie | 206 | Center
Andrew Obst | 191 | Guard
Niels Giffey | 200 | Forward
Elias Harris | 203 | Center
Danko Brankovic 216 | Center
Nelson Weidemann | 190 | Guard
Jan-Niklas Wimberg | 206 | Forward
HEAD COACH
Pablo Laso
FENERBAHCE
NEW PLAYERS
Georgios Papagiannis | 220 | Center
Nate Sestina | 205 | Forward
Sertac Sanli | 212 | Center
Yam Madar | 190 | Guard
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Nigel Hayes-Davis | 203 | Forward
Marko Guduric | 196 | Guard
Nick Calathes | 196 | Guard
Scottie Wilbekin | 188 | Guard
Johnathan Motley | 206 | Center
Tyler Dorsey | 196 | Guard
Nemanja Bjelica 209 | Forward
Dyshawn Pierre | 198 | Forward
Sehmus Hazer | 193 | save
Melih Mahmutoglu | 191 | Guard
Metecan Birsen | 205 | forward
Tarik Biberovic | 201 | forward
HEAD COACH
Dimitris Itoudis
LDLC ASVEL VILLEURBANNE
NEW PLAYERS
Paris Lee | 184 | Guard
Frank Jackson | 194 | Guard
John Egbunu | 211 | Center
Boris Dallo | 193 | Guard
Mbaye Ndiaye 203 | Forward
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Nando De Colo | 196 | Guard
Dee Bost | 188 | Guard
Noam Yaacov | 186 | Guard
Amine Noua | 202 | Forward
Yves Pons | 197 | Forward
Joffrey Lauvergne | 211 | Center
Charles Kahudi | 196 | Forward
Youssoupha Fall | 221 | Center
David Lighty | 195 | Forward
HEAD COACH
T.J. Parker
MACCABI TEL AVIV
NEW PLAYERS
James Webb | 206 | Forward
Tamir Blatt | 185 | Guard
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Lorenzo Brown | 196 | Guard
Wade Baldwin | 193 | Guard
Bonzie Colson | 198 | Forward
John DiBartolomeo | 183 | Guard
Jake Cohen | 210 | Forward
Roman Sorkin | 208 | Forward
Josh Nebo | 206 | Center
HEAD COACH
Oded Kattash
IN THE OLYMPICS
NEW PLAYERS
Georgios Tanoulis | 210 | Center
Luke Sikma | 203 | Forward
Nigel Williams-Goss | 191 | Guard
Nikola Milutinov | 213 | Center
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Kostas Papanikolaou 204 | Forward
Isaiah Canaan | 183 | Guard
Moustapha Fall | 218 | Center
Thomas Walkup | 193 | Guard
Giannoulis Larentzakis 196 | Guard
Shaquielle McKissic | 196 | Guard
Alec Peters | 206 | Forward
Michalis Lountzis 195 | Guard
George Papas | 196 | Guard
Panagiotis Tsamis 204 | Forward
Veniamin Obosi | 194 | Forward
HEAD COACH
Georgios Bartzokas
PANATHINAIKOS
NEW PLAYERS
Kyle Guy | 188 | Guard
Ioannis Papapetrou | 206 | Forward
Jerian Grant | 196 | Guard
Kostas Sloukas 190 | Guard
Dinos Mitoglou | 210 | Forward
Mathias Lessort | 206 | Center
Kostas Antetokounmpo | 208 | Cennter
Dimitris, Moraitis | 194 | Guard
Luca Vildoza | 191 | Guard
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Marius Grigonis 198 | Guard
Panagiotis Kalaitzakis 200 | Guard
Georgios Kalaitzakis | 201 | Guard
Lefteris Mantzoukas | 207 | Forward
Neoklis Avdalas | 196 | Guard
Alexandros Samontourov | 210 | Forward
HEAD COACH
Ergin Ataman
PARTIZAN BELGRADE
NEW PLAYERS
Mateusz Ponitka | 198 | forward
Fire Jaramaz | 193 | Guard
CONTINUING PLAYERS
James Nunnally | 201 | Guard
Aleksa Avramovic | 192 | Guard
Zach Leday | 202 | Center
Kevin Punter | 193 | Forward
Yam Madar | 190 | Guard
Uros Trifunovic | 200 | Forward
Alen Smailagic | 208 | Forward
Danilo Andjusic | 195 | Guard
Tristan Vukcevic | 209 | Forward
Balsa Koprivica | 215 | Center
HEAD COACH
Zeljko Obradovic
REAL MADRID
NEW PLAYERS
I do Campazzo 181| Guard
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Rudy Fernandez | 196 | Forward
Mario Hezonja | 206 | Forward
Call Musa 205 | Forward
Walter Tavares | 220 | Center
Carlos Alocen | 194 | guard
Sergio Rodríguez | 191 | Guard
Sergio Llull 190 | Guard
Fabien Talker | 195 | Forward
Alberto Abalde | 202 | Forward
Gabriel Deck | 198 | Forward
Guerschon Yabusele | 204 | Forward
Vincent Poirier | 213 | Center
Eli Ndiaye | 204 | Center
HEAD COACH
Chus Mateo
VALENCIA BASKET
NEW PLAYERS
Kassius Robertson | 190 | Guard
Damien Inglis | 204 | Center
Brandon Davies | 208 | Center
Boubacar Touré | 213 | Center
Semi Ojeleye | 202 | Forward
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Chris Jones | 188 | Guard
Xabi Lopez-Arostegui 200 | Guard
Victor Claver | 208 | Forward
Martin Hermansson | 190 | Guard
Josep Puerto | 200 | guard
Jaime Pradilla | 205 | Center
Millán Jiménez | 198 | guard
HEAD COACH
Alex Mumbru
VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA
NEW PLAYERS
Jaleen Smith | 190 | Guard
Ognje Dobric | 200 | Guard
Devontae Cacok | 201 | Forward
Achille Polonara | 205 | Forward
Bruno Mascolo | 190 | Guard
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Awudu Abass Free Mp3 Download 198 | Forward
Marco Belinelli | 195 | Guard
Isaiah Cordinier | 197 | Guard
Alessandro Pajola | 194 | Guard
Daniel Hackett | 196 | Guard
Iffe Lundberg | 193 | Guard
Tornike Shengelia | 206 | Forward
Leo Menalo | 206 | Forward
Gora Camara | 214 | Center
Jordan Mickey | 203 | Forward
Ismael Bako | Free Mp3 Download 208 | Center
HEAD COACH
Sergio Scariolo
ZALGIRIS KAUNAS
NEW PLAYERS
Daniel Lavrinovicius 205 | Forward
Naz Mitrou-Long | 190 | Guard
CONTINUING PLAYERS
Tomas Dimsa | 196 | Guard
Rolands Smits | 208 | Forward
Kevarrius Hayes | 206 | Center
Laurynas Birutis | 213 | Center
Edgaras Ulanovas | 199 | Forward
Arnas Butkevicius 197 | Forward
Ignas Brazdeikis 201 | Guard
Keenan Evans | 191 | Guard
Lukas Lekavicius 180 | Guard
Dovydas Giedraitis 193 | Guard
HEAD COACH
Kazys Maksvytis