The The power of Bologna it only lasts for one time in the Principality. Monaco, even without Mike James, the ex Milan point guard suspended during the week by the club overwhelms 81-68 Scariolo’s team. The hosts made the difference coming back from half-time, ramping up defensive intensity and attacking with their usual frenetic pace and overflowing energy. Ojeleye and Cordinier, the unavailable in the Bologna house, they would have come in handy for the Spain coach in such a physical match.

Balanced start in the sign of the attacks. Bologna is dragged by Teodosic, who dispenses triples and assists, while Monaco leans on the athleticism of their big men. The various Motiejun, Brown e Hall they feast on the head of Jaiteh and rebound companions. Scariolo gets excellent responses from the players who came off the bench. Guest under the knife is an injection of energy, Belinelli add points, Shengelia some great reading and Mannion both directing and defensive holding. Between various counter-overtakes, the first 10 minutes end up on 21-22. The guests seem to be more on the ball in the second period, defend better and limit turnovers, but are unable to extend due to a few too many wrong triples, even if well built. The Monk clings to Okobo who, basket after basket, brings his team forward until 41-37 of the interval.

The third quarter opens favorably for Virtus: Abass and Mickey have a warm hand and find three immediate triples. However, the landlords do not feel the pinch and with their leaders they quickly take over the reins of the match with Motiejunas from Loyd’s shield. Obradovic’s team always has the ability to shoot in the opening seconds of play and, in the event of a mistake, find the rebound in the decisive attack. Bologna, on the other hand, is no longer able to attack in transition and jams, sinking into double-digit disadvantage (63-53). Scariolo can no longer find the clue to react, despite drawing from everywhere on his roster. Nothing enters Teodosic and Belinelli anymore, Pajola and Mannion commit sins of their youth, Bako has problems with fouls and Shangelia’s game is portrayed by the clamorous block suffered on the counterattack by Okobo, undisputed mvp of the match. For the French point guard 21 points and assumed team leadership following the suspension of Mike James. Monaco strengthens its position among the top eight, bringing the playoffs ever closer which are now almost a mirage for Virtus Bologna. An almost immaculate Filotto will be needed in these last few days and it is not even certain that it will be enough.