CCTV News: At 3 am Beijing time on October 14th, in the fourth round of the Europa League group stage, Manchester United faced Omonia at home. In the first half, Rashford missed a good opportunity, Casemiro made a long-range shot in the frame, and the two sides drew 0-0 at halftime; in the second half, Manchester United missed many scoring opportunities, McTominay made a lore off the bench, and finally Manchester United won. 1-0 lore at home Omonia, the Europa League group stage 3 wins and 1 loss continue to rank second in the group.

At the beginning of the game, in the 3rd minute, Manchester United took a corner kick from the left, Rashford shot a cold arrow from a small angle near the penalty area line, and the ball was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 9th minute, Manchester United had a chance to counterattack, Rashford sent a through ball from the left, and Ronaldo followed up with a small angle and hit the side net. In the 11th minute, Malaysia made a cross from the left, and Rashford’s shot in the penalty area was blocked by the defender.

In the 12th minute, Manchester United took a tactical corner kick, B Fei and Malaysia cooperated and crossed the goal, but unfortunately no teammates followed. In the 22nd minute, Manchester United counterattacked again. After Cristiano Ronaldo steals, he points the ball to B. The latter crosses to the left, and Rashford follows up and hits the goal and is blocked by the goalkeeper. In the 25th minute, Fei B took a long shot from the top of the arc in the penalty area, and the ball went wide.

In the 31st minute, Fei B sent a direct pass, and Ronaldo got the ball from the right and turned and hit the goal wide. In the 32nd minute, B Fei sent a cross from the middle, Casemiro took a long shot from outside the penalty area, and the ball hit the crossbar and popped out. In the 39th minute, Anthony made a diagonal pass from the right from outside the penalty area, and Fred headed the goal slightly higher.

In the 41st minute, Omonia had a chance to counterattack. Bruno Sosa got the ball from the left and Lindelof rushed into the penalty area and kicked the goal from a small angle. The ball was higher. In the 45th minute, Manchester United took a free kick from the left, and Casemiro’s header from behind the penalty area slipped past the goal.

At the end of the first half, Manchester United temporarily drew 0-0 with their opponents.

At the beginning of the second half, in the 46th minute, Rashford stole the ball and made an oblique pass. Anthony followed up on the right and was saved by the goalkeeper. Rashford made another shot and was saved again. In the 48th minute, B Fei scored the ball in the middle. Fred kicked a long shot from the left outside the penalty area and was blocked. Ronaldo followed up and shot again, and the ball was controlled by the goalkeeper. In the 53rd minute, Malaysia received Lindelof’s ball and sent a pass, and the header followed by B fee was taken by the goalkeeper.

In the 54th minute, B Fei scored the ball on the left, Rashford’s follow-up hit in the penalty area was blocked by the goalkeeper, and then Manchester United took a corner kick and was cleared. In the 58th minute, Manchester United got another corner kick, and Ronaldo’s top battle near the penalty area was cleared. In the 59th minute, Casemiro sent an oblique pass, and Rashford’s follow-up push from the left missed the baseline.

In the 60th minute, Manchester United made a substitution adjustment, Anthony and Marasia were replaced, and Sancho and Luke Shaw were replaced. In the 63rd minute, Luke Shaw got the ball and crossed from the left, Sancho got the ball and crossed, and Fei B got the ball in the penalty area and hit the goal higher. In the 67th minute, Ronaldo sent an oblique pass from the top of the arc. Rashford volleyed the goal from the left, and the ball went wide. Then Manchester United took a corner kick and hit the defender. The referee thought there was no penalty.

In the 69th minute, Casemiro was knocked down by Casama in the fight, and the latter received a yellow card. In the 70th minute, Luke Shaw sent an oblique ball, and Ronaldo followed up and hit the goal from a small angle and was taken by the goalkeeper. In the 73rd minute, Dalot made a cross to the middle. Eriksen took a long shot from outside the penalty area.

In the 79th minute, Luke Shaw made an oblique pass from the left, Casemiro made the ball, and Fei B’s long shot from the top of the penalty area went wide. In the 81st minute, Manchester United made a substitution, Casemiro was replaced, and McTominay came on. In the 82nd minute, B Fei made the ball in the middle, and McTominay’s shot at the top of the arc was blocked by the goalkeeper. In the 89th minute, Rashford made a cross from the left, and McTominay’s long-range shot from outside the penalty area kicked the anti-aircraft gun.

5 minutes of stoppage time in the second half, in the 93rd minute, Manchester United made a lore! From McTominay! Sancho crossed the ball from the left of the penalty area, McTominay scored with a low shot, Manchester United 1-0 Omonia.

At the end of the game, Manchester United finally defeated Omonia 1-0 with McTominay’s lore off the bench.