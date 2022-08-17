Home Sports European Athletics Championships, Crippa bronze in the 5,000 meters
European Athletics Championships, Crippa bronze in the 5,000 meters

European Athletics Championships, Crippa bronze in the 5,000 meters

The blue is third with a time of 13’24”83. In front of him the Spaniard Katir and Norwegian Ingebrigtsen, gold. The Olympic champion will jump again on Thursday

Munich smiles at the Italians. The 25-year-old Yeman Crippa won the bronze medal at the European Athletics Championships thanks to a time of 13’24”83 achieved in the final of 5000 meters. The race was won by the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen (13’21 “13), followed by the Spaniard Mohamed Katir (13’22” 98). “Today I used a different tactic, I launched the sprint and I am happy with a bronze that was not obvious in the 5000”, declared Crippa immediately after the victory. “I wanted to give a signal about my condition. In the 10,000 we will have more fun,” he added.

35km of bronze

The very first blue medal of the review had arrived at the beginning of the evening, with Matteo Giupponi who took third place on the podium in the 35km walk. 2h30’34 ” his time at the finish, after a race conducted entirely in the top positions. The decisive overtaking came just six kilometers from the end, with the 33-year-old from Villa d’Almè who ousted the Spaniard Manuel Bermudez from third place to hit his first career international medal. Spanish Miguel Angel Lopez, gold in 2h26’49 ”; the German Christopher Linke grabs the silver thanks to the attack in the last kilometers, second thanks to his 2h29’30 ”.

The high jump

The blues Gianmarco Tamberi and Marco Fassinotti hit the final of the high jump. It was enough to get to 2.21. No problem for Fassinotti, who reached her in the first jump, as well as six other athletes (including Mateusz Przybylko, Tobias Potye and Thomas Carmoy). Two attempts were needed, however, for the Olympic champion, after stopping at 2.17 in the first test. “The goal today was to waste as little energy as possible, I was expecting these measures,” said Tamberi hot. “It doesn’t matter if I missed a jump: the platform is good, the audience is fantastic. I’m confident. I also felt very good physically. Every time I put on the blue jersey I feel I can do things that I can’t do during the season” .

Surprisingly eliminated in front of the 50 thousand Olympiastadion the Ukrainian Bohdan Bondarenko and the Israeli Yonathan Kapitolnik, as well as the third Italian in the race, Christian Falocchi, 2.12 at the second and three spots at 2.17. The appointment for the final is on Thursday (20:05), when Tamberi will try to replicate the European title he won in Amsterdam six years ago.

100 meters women

It is also the final for Zaynab Dosso, who recorded the seventh time of the semifinal of the 100 meters (11 ” 28), won by the British Darryll Neita in 10 ” 95. Nothing to do for the other Italian on the track, Irene Siragusa, finished 22nd with a time of 11”56.

Dester da record

No medal, but an Italian record for Dario Dester, who finished sixth in the decathlon with 8218 points. A record snatched from Beniamino Poserina, blue record holder for the last 26 years. After the last test, that of 1500 meters, gold for the German Niklas Kaul (8454), silver for the Swiss Simon Ehammer (8468), bronze for the Estonian Janek Oiglane (8346).

August 16, 2022 (change August 17, 2022 | 00:33)

© breaking latest news

