Sports European cycling championships, time trial: Ganna wins bronze, Bissegger gold
Sports

European cycling championships, time trial: Ganna wins bronze, Bissegger gold

European cycling championships, time trial: Ganna wins bronze, Bissegger gold

The Piedmontese cyclist, after being deployed in place of Matteo Sobrero, was unable to go beyond third place

Nothing to do for Filippo Ganna, the European Championship remains taboo for the 26-year-old Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers. After last year’s silver in Trento behind Kung, Ganna in Munich – after being deployed at the last moment in place of Matteo Sobrero – won the bronze medal behind two Swiss who had already beaten him in the past: the gold in fact went to Stefan Bissegger, in 27’05 “96 at an average of almost 54 km / h over 24 kilometers, just 3 tenths ahead of his compatriot Kung and 7” 9 to Ganna, who had started best of all but then it dropped a bit in the end.

August 17 – 7:17 pm

