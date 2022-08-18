Nothing to do for Filippo Ganna, the European Championship remains taboo for the 26-year-old Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers. After last year’s silver in Trento behind Kung, Ganna in Munich – after being deployed at the last moment in place of Matteo Sobrero – won the bronze medal behind two Swiss who had already beaten him in the past: the gold in fact went to Stefan Bissegger, in 27’05 “96 at an average of almost 54 km / h over 24 kilometers, just 3 tenths ahead of his compatriot Kung and 7” 9 to Ganna, who had started best of all but then it dropped a bit in the end.